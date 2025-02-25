All notable character creation options in Dune Awakening

While Dune Awakening doesn’t launch until May 2025, you can already take advantage of the character creation tool. This is combined with the Benchmark Tool, which is free to download in the Steam store right now. When you create your character, it will save on your PC, so you can access it once the game officially launches later this year.

Players can journey to Arrakis on May 20, 2025, when this survival MMO launches, but if you use the character creation tool, you will receive a free reward, in the form of the Frameblade knife skin. While the choices you make are primarily for role-play and dialogue, here’s everything you can pick from.

All Birthplaces in Dune Awakening character creation tool

Giedi Prime (Deception, Harkonnen Curse)

Chusuk (Cultured, Musician's Pose)

Caladan (Honorable, Atreides Salute)

Kaitain (Political, Elegant Bow)

Ix (Technologist, Forbidden Secret)

First, you must determine where in the galaxy you're from (Image via Funcom)

The first choice you make in Dune Awakening during the character creation tool - after you make your aesthetic choices - is your Birthplace. Players receive several options, and each one grants you a different Dialogue Trait, as well as a Unique Emote. This gives players a pretty serious choice - what kind of dialogue options do you want?

Another question you must ask yourself is, do the Unique Emotes matter to you? I can see plenty of people wanting the Atreides salute, for example. Unfortunately, we didn’t see what the emotes were during character creation.

All Caste options in Dune Awakening character creation tool

Bondsmen (Bondsmen)

Na-Familia (Nobility)

Pyon (Pyon)

Your caste is purely for roleplay/dialogue choices (Image via Funcom)

Once you’ve picked your Birthplace in the character creation tool, you can pick what Caste you hail from. For those not familiar, this is your social standing for your family. Bondsmen can be businessmen, servants - or any contracted worker. Na-Familia is the nobility, and Pyons are laborers and peasants.

This will give you another Dialogue Trait, as seen above. It likely will have no effect on actual gameplay and be purely role-play fodder.

All Mentor options in Dune Awakening character creation tool

A Swordmaster (Swordmaster - Close-Quarters Aggression, Deflection)

A Bene Gesserit Acolyte (Bene Gesserit - Physical Mastery & Manipulation, Compel)

A Mentat (Mentat - Recon & Strategy - The Sentinel)

A Trooper (Trooper - Offense & Demolition, Shigawire Cable)

This is only where you start - you aren't bound to just these skills (Image via Funcom)

It’s important to note that players will ultimately get access to all the “class” abilities - this is just how you start in the character creation tool. Depending on which Mentor you pick, you’ll receive a specific starting training and a starting ability. Below, you can see what each of these abilities does to help you make a more informed choice.

Deflection: Enter a defensive stance to deflect attacks

Enter a defensive stance to deflect attacks Voice: Compel: Use The Voice to force someone towards your position from afar.

Use The Voice to force someone towards your position from afar. The Sentinel: Deploy a suspension buoyed dart projector that uses motion detection to cover a field of fire.

Deploy a suspension buoyed dart projector that uses motion detection to cover a field of fire. Shigawire Cable: Shoot a barb that attaches to a surface, launching you towards that position.

It all boils down to whether you want to tank, protect your allies, reel in an enemy, or have a really flashy gap-closer, to get close to an enemy and immediately start attacking. It depends mostly on what matters most to you in the early moments of an online game like this.

Dune Awakening FAQs

Q. Does Dune Awakening have hair physics?

We’ll have to wait and see how the hair moves in the game, but the hairstyles do look like they’d have good physics.

Q. How feature-complete is the Dune Awakening character creator?

Players can control a wide facet of their physical aesthetic in the character creator, from hair, eye color, tattoos, scars, and tons of options overall. It’s very feature-complete.

Q. Can you save and import character presets?

You can save character presets but not import them at this time.

Q. Can you pre-register your character's name for Dune Awakening?

Unfortunately, no, that is not available.

Q. Does Dune Awakening have height and weight sliders?

There are sliders for various parts of the body and one for height.

Q. Can you make your character well-endowed in Dune Awakening?

There is a chest slider for Dune Awakening, but unlike Funcom’s previous survival title, Conan Exiles, there is no male genital slider. Sorry!

