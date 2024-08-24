WoW The War Within launch gets shrouded by $100 Early Access controversy

WoW's Early Access window for The War Within is creating controversy before it has even gone live. Blizzard announced at Blizzcon 2023 that players would be able to gain a three-day Early Access period to the expansion by paying upwards of $100. This outraged fans who felt that it was giving players who could afford the amount an unfair headstart in the game.

The War Within is set to release soon and has already begun its Early Access period. It is the first of the multi-part Worldsoul Saga, a new take on the cadence of WoW expansion launches.

Blizzard's move here is similar to Arenanet's decision to alter the Guild Wars 2 release cycle in favor of smaller more frequent expansions. This may be the trend for all MMOs going forward.

In this article, we will outline the controversy around World of Warcraft: The War Within and how it's affecting players.

WoW The War Within Early Access gated behind $100 pre-order

Blizzard once again risks making itself the main antagonist of the series (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The newest expansion for World of Warcraft, The War Within, has been under fire over its controversial monetization practice. The game is offering a three-day early access window for players who can spend almost $100 on a pre-order edition. Many are upset over this step, as a three-day headstart in an MMO is a massive advantage.

Popular WoW streamer Zach "Asmongold" commented on this subject in November 2023 when it was first announced. His response was lined equally with humor and acquiescence to the state of gaming monetization:

“If you buy- if you want 30 days- or sorry, the three days Early Access ... uh you have to buy like the $90 version.

"That’s what you get! That’s right! Whenever you keep eating s**t, they ask you if you’re ready for seconds!”

Asmongold, although mocking the controversial practice, seemed rather confident that this was also the fault of the playerbase. He implied that when consumers don't refuse predatory practices, they encourage companies to continue them.

Blizzard hasn't commented on this subject since the initial announcement of the pre-order package. At this juncture, it is too late to initiate a rollback.

This Early Access window could become the norm for WoW expansions, which will be further exacerbated by the increased release frequency.

