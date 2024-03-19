World of Warcraft Plunderstorm game mode: Start date, how to play, and other details

With the release of patch 10.2.6, Blizzard Entertainment launched World of Warcraft Plunderstorm, the "secret" new event they had been teasing the playerbase with on the 2024 WoW roadmap. A full-on battle royale experience was not on many World of Warcraft players' bingo, but here we are.

This pirate showdown in the Arathi Highlands is available to both Retail and Classic players. It brings spells and features unavailable in regular World of Warcraft - including a long-requested spectator mode when you die.

For those who missed the big reveal for this game mode, this guide will cover everything you need to know about World of Warcraft: Plunderstorm, including how WoW Classic players can try it out.

World of Warcraft Plunderstorm adds battle royale mode for both Classic and Retail players

The appropriately pirate-themed Plunderstorm game mode in World of Warcraft is a rapid-fire PvP experience where you start fresh and pick up new spells and abilities on the run.

In Plunderstorm, there are no pre-defined classes and builds. Instead, it relies on the emergent gameplay and chaos of a randomized battle royale-esque drop table. With this focus on improvisation, Plunderstorm will be an enjoyable experience even for those otherwise uninterested in WoW PvP Arena comps.

Plunderstorm will be limited to its own exclusive map, the Arathi Highlands.

New spells and abilities can be acquired by slaying creatures and - as one would expect - plundering chests.

The maximum number of players in one active Plunderstorm match is 60.

Plunderstorm matches are fast-paced and will end in roughly 10-15 minutes.

Be the last party (or last man) standing to win!

How to play World of Warcraft Plunderstorm

Plunderstorm can be accessed from the main menu (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After the 10.2.6 update (released March 19, 2024), you will see a brand-new "Plunderstorm" icon when you boot into the World of Warcraft main menu. Clicking on it will let you access this battle royale mode.

Unlike with regular WoW, you can actually get premade parties in Plunderstorm. A new invite tab has been added to the menu, letting you invite your friends before you start the play session.

From what we know so far, you can either play "Solo" or "Duo." Blizzard has not said anything about the possibility of larger party sizes yet.

Can you play Plunderstorm with World of Warcraft Classic?

You can play Plunderstorm even as a WoW Classic player. Plunderstorm does not require any World of Warcraft Expansions; an active World of Warcraft subscription is all you need. However, you must download the retail WoW client to play it.

Is the Plunderstrom mode permanent?

World of Warcraft Plunderstorm is described as a "limited-time" event starting from March 19, 2024. However, no specific end date for it has been announced yet.