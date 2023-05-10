5 powerful PVP Arena comps in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's Season 2 (3v3)

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Arena comps are wild and fascinating in Season 2. While there aren’t wild new changes, I think some team compositions will stand out above the others. Today we’re focusing on the 3v3 Arena - though some groups could also succeed in 2v2. For example, Arms Warrior/Retribution Paladin can still run players down and burst them before they know what happened to them.

I will highlight some of my favorite World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Arena comps that could dominate in Season 2. Other players and professional arena players might consider different compositions. Arena’s one of the most exciting ways to PVP in WoW, so here are some team-ups to try out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which PVP Arena comps are worth trying in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Season 2?

1) Arms Warrior/Retribution Paladin/Discipline Priest

You don’t have to tell me anything else about this team comp - I saw Retribution Paladin, and that’s good enough for me. Jokes aside, this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight arena comp can quickly overwhelm another comp with crowd control and, best of all, have a mountain of burst damage. It combines all this with the utility to protect the healer. If you don’t have a Discipline Priest, consider a Holy Paladin.

However, it’s not perfect - no comp is. Your opponents will likely focus down the Ret Paladin, lowering their damage significantly. Besides, this team lacks the mobility to chase, so you must get the drop on your opponents with this World of Warcraft: Dragonflight arena comp.

2) Affliction Warlock/Shadow Priest/Restoration Shaman (Shadowplay)

Shadowplay is an arena comp in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight does one of the most frustrating things in PVP - CC spam. Between Warlock and Shadow Priest, they have more than enough fear spells to keep people locked away. There’s also Cyclone, which is infuriating. You can drag fights out a long time between heals and defensive cooldowns with this comp.

Dual caster comps do have weaknesses in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. This arena comp struggles against teams that run a few melee characters. They can quickly rush down the Warlock and hammer them, leaving the other two weakened and ripe for the taking.

You can also swap in a Holy Paladin or Discipline Priest if you need another option.

3) Subtlety Rogue/Fire Mage/Discipline Priest (RMP)

While Rogues aren’t doing great in other parts of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, they still excel in various Arena comps. RMP is a simple build that offers significant burst damage, low cooldowns, and multiple ways to eliminate an opponent from a fight. Mage has Polymorph, and then you pair it with Rogue skills, and you could focus someone down in no time.

This is an incredibly squishy team, though, in particular the Rogue. The other two have proper cooldowns to keep themselves safe, but the Rogue doesn’t. You also have to consider your Fire Mage. Once they burn through their cooldowns, they’re out of options - if they don’t finish their targets, it’s the end of them.

4) Retribution Paladin/Marksmanship Hunter/Discipline Priest (Cupid)

Once again, Retribution Paladins show off just how powerful they are. In World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, Ret Paladins are the kings of DPS. Cupid’s a classic comp, and I’m glad it’s back. This team excels at locking down healers and bursting a target to pieces.

While I love this team, it’s not very defensive. Against teams that run two melees, the Discipline Priest will run down on mana so that things can turn nasty for this crew quickly. Holy Paladin makes a solid replacement healer for this crew as well.

5) Subtlety Rogue/Balance Druid/Holy Paladin (Dancing with the Stars)

Rogues and Druids were my banes in my days of active PVP as a Mage in World of Warcraft. Dancing with the Stars is probably the team I look forward to combatting the least. Balance Druid has sustained and burst damage, CC, and you pair that with either a Subtlety or Assassination Rogue to lock someone down completely.

As long as the Balance Druid doesn’t have to go into Bear form often for survival, it’s devastating. Though Rogues are squishy, they’ll probably be the first primary target. In most cases, all it takes is one stun to end a Rogue’s day.

This is only a selection of arena comps in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, but they are some of the most powerful. While it comes down to skill and experience, any of these teams could make their way to the top of the competitive PVP ladder in Season 2.

