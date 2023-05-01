"They made fun of PvPrs": Asmongold gives his opinion on Blizzard deleting tweet about World of Worldcraft PVP players

Asmongold has weighed in on Blizzard's recent tweet about making fun of PVP players in World of Warcraft. The post was soon deleted from the main WoW Twitter handle, but not before some fans took screenshots and reposted it online for the community to see, incurring the wrath of some who do a lot of player-versus-player gaming on the popular MMO.

As one of the most popular MMORPG streamers on Twitch, Asmongold is known to weigh in on Blizzard's policies and gameplay updates to titles such as World of Warcraft and Diablo. He introduced the controversial tweet to his viewers, saying this:

"So basically, Blizzard did a video. It says upgrading PVE gear in 10.1 gives you flexibility, more flexibility than ever. Mythic+, raid, and world content all use the same currency. So take a look at what happened."

Zack then proceeded to watch a clip of the video that was uploaded by the official World of Warcraft Twitter handle before asserting why it had ruffled some feathers:

"So they made fun of PVPrs"

"They've been saying f*ck PVPrs ever since WOD": Asmongold talks about the state of PVP in World of Warcraft

MMORPGs such as World of Warcraft usually allow players to compete against the environment (PVE), which includes raids, story bosses, etc. It also allows them to go against other players with PVP or player-versus-player elements. The tweet appeared to make fun of the latter contingent while announcing some updates to the game, calling them "PVP Pauls."

The OTK co-founder and veteran streamer noted how some people online, such as the person who had posted the clip of the deleted tweet, were mad at the insinuation:

"They made fun of PVPrs and they called them PVP Pauls in an official Warcraft tweet. So there was this girl that was, like, really upset about this. Like crazy, crazy, crazy mad."

Timestamp 0:41:10

He started reading the post made by the Twitter user:

"Um, not Blizzard putting up a f*ck PVPrs tweet and deleting it like cowards because you know what it will incite. Don't be shy now, come out with your whole chest so we can hear you once and for all."

Asmongold then stated that Blizzard has been giving PVP World of Warcraft players the proverbial finger for years by not balancing the game since the Warlords of Draenor and Legion expansions:

"Um, they already have. Haven't you seen the balance? They've been saying f*ck PVPrs ever since WOD, ever since Legion. But yeah PVP Paul. And this got people, bro, this got people mad. I think that's f*cking funny... I think this sh*t is hilarious to me, I'll be totally real."

How did fans react to the clip?

Fans of the streamer mostly agreed with his assessment of Blizzard not doing enough for the PVP community, but some did note that getting so irate over an offhand comment such as this was not cool. Here are some of the comments from under the clip:

Viewers discussing PVP in World of Warcraft (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

Asmongold is known for his criticism of Blizzard and its decisions pertaining to World of Warcraft. Here is how he reacted to the Dragonflight update when the news spread that they would be nerfing dragon flying.

