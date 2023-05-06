World of Warcraft: Dragonflight tier list - Top DPS classes for Mythic+ in Season 2 (10.1)

As the competitive Mythic+ Season 2 begins in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, there’s much discussion on which DPS classes will be the strongest. At the end of the day, it comes down to what your party wants and needs out of your damage dealers, but some classes feel stronger. This can also change as hotfixes and other changes change how a class handles in combat. It’s also important to note that dealing high DPS is insufficient to make a class powerful.

This is not a definitive list, though, just an opinion based on my research of what will likely shake out in Season 2 for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Mythic+ content. What makes a class powerful, though? You want to have your current 4-piece bonus, for example. Also, having buffs that affect the party (unique effects like Bloodust/Heroism powers) certainly helps.

It’s also worth noting that certain dungeons will want particular dungeons, so make sure you know what each Mythic+ will need in Season 2 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. This tier list also focuses on the higher levels of Mythics, as they are less forgiving than the lower keys.

What are the top DPS for Mythic+ in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Season 2?

1) S-Tier DPS classes

S-Tier

Devastation Evoker

Balance Druid

Fire Mage

Shadow Priest

Devastation Evoker makes the cut based primarily on the power of their 2/4-tier set bonuses. The ability to make Disintegrate and Pyre pierce for 12% of damage, showing up as Volcanic damage, is terrific in Season 2.

The 4-piece bonus makes your empower spells deal 8% increased damage and make the Obsidian Shards deal 200% more damage for 5 seconds. That makes the shards created by the 2-piece suddenly far more devastating. World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Mythic+ dungeons will love these.

Balance Druids aren’t a shock, to be honest. This World of Warcraft: Dragonflight class brings tons of utility, buffs, and plenty of damage. They also have an excellent tier set, making them ideal for Season 2 Mythic+ content. I was glad to see Shadow Priests are also among the top classes.

Their rework is satisfying, and they have three dispel powers (Dispel Magic, Purify Disease, and Mass Dispel), and they can also increase the party’s health thanks to their Power Word: Fortitude. You get the utility of healing builds with the damage of a DPS, which has to feel incredible.

2) A-Tier DPS classes

A-Tier

Destruction Warlock

Enhancement Shaman

Elemental Shaman

Subtlety Rogue

Demonology Warlock

Arms Warrior

Fury Warrior

Feral Druid

Retribution Paladin

Regarding A-Tier and B-Tier, there are far more classes than at the top of the food chain. That doesn’t make the A-Tier classes bad, not by a long shot. Retribution Paladins are incredible damage dealers right now. However, one of the downsides is that these classes don’t bring quite as much utility as the S-Tier classes.

Season 2 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Mythic+ dungeons will still benefit from bringing Demonlogy Warlocks, Arms/Fury Warriors, and Enhancement Shamans for a variety of reasons. While they offer less utility, they are essential for the DPS to defeat enemy packs and bosses.

3) B-Tier DPS classes

B-Tier

Survival Hunter

Windwalker Monk

Assassination Rogue

Outlaw Rogue

Havoc Demon Hunter

Frost Death Knight

Unholy Death Knight

Beast Mastery Hunter

Frost Mage

Affliction Warlock

Marksmanship Hunter

Arcane Mage

Many of the classes in B-Tier can still hold their own in Season 2 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Mythic+ content. However, these classes tend to require more skill, better gear, or a deeper understanding of what each Mythic dungeon requires of players. This isn’t to say that you should never bring them, either.

I still think that Unholy Death Knight, for example, belongs in Mythic+ dungeons, but without powerful gear, it will not be quite as satisfying or as swift as evident.

This tier list could change as World of Warcraft: Dragonflight’s Season 2 evolves, but for now, this is what the DPS tier looks like, in this writer’s opinion. Mythic+ dungeons are among the most difficult in the game, so having knowledge and understanding can make even the weaker classes worth bringing.

Poll : 0 votes