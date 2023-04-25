World of Warcraft: Dragonflight season 2 tier set bonuses revealed for all classes

When season 2 of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight begins, players will seek out new tier sets for their classes. You will likely be able to create these sets without grinding through the upcoming raid, though that will not happen for several weeks after the Aberrus raid unlocks. The information below is current and up-to-date as of the PTR, so this could naturally change by the time the content drops on the main servers.

Players will receive three tier set bonuses, one for each build. The armor sets also look gorgeous, but it will take some time to unlock them. Depending on how powerful they wind up being on the live servers, they could also have their stats adjusted. However, these are the current, known stats for the tier sets coming in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight for all classes.

All class tier set bonuses in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight for season 2

The tier sets that will be unlocked in the Aberrus raid for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight have been tested for months. There’s always a chance they could be too powerful on the real servers, meaning they can change.

That’s pretty commonplace, as far as WoW’s tier sets go. Players can now test these on the PTR, available for purchase in both factions’ capital cities. Classes that do exceptionally well can expect potential nerfs in upcoming patches.

No matter what class you're playing, there is a tier set in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight for you. Each of these gear sets will enhance particular and important abilities for each class' specs.

They can enhance your abilities, like Heart Strike/Blood Boil for Blood spec in Death Knight or Feral Druid’s ability to trigger a bonus ability, Shadows of the Predator. This can also influence how your class builds go, making sure to use abilities in these tier sets in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight.

Death Knight

Blood

(2) Set Bonus: Heart Strike and Blood Boil deal 20 percent increased damage and have a 10 percent chance to grant Vampiric Blood for five seconds.

Heart Strike and Blood Boil deal 20 percent increased damage and have a 10 percent chance to grant Vampiric Blood for five seconds. (4) Set Bonus: When you would gain Vampiric Blood, you are infused with Vampiric Strength, granting you 10 percent Strength for five seconds. Your Heart Strike and Blood Boil extend the duration of Vampiric Strength by 0.5 seconds.

Frost

(2) Set Bonus: Howling Blast damage increased by 20 percent. Consuming Rime increases the damage of your next Frostwyrm’s Fury by five percent, stacking 10 times. Pillar of Frost calls a Frostwyrm’s Fury at 30 percent effectiveness that cannot Freeze enemies.

Howling Blast damage increased by 20 percent. Consuming Rime increases the damage of your next Frostwyrm’s Fury by five percent, stacking 10 times. Pillar of Frost calls a Frostwyrm’s Fury at 30 percent effectiveness that cannot Freeze enemies. (4) Set Bonus: Frostwyrm’s Fury causes enemies hit to take 20 percent increased damage from your Critical Strikes for 12 seconds.

Unholy

(2) Set Bonus: Death Coil and Epidemic damage increased by 10 percent. Casting Death Coil or Epidemic grants a stack of Master of Death, up to 20. Dark Transformation consumes Master of Death and grants one percent Mastery for each stack for 20 seconds.

Death Coil and Epidemic damage increased by 10 percent. Casting Death Coil or Epidemic grants a stack of Master of Death, up to 20. Dark Transformation consumes Master of Death and grants one percent Mastery for each stack for 20 seconds. (4) Set Bonus: Army of the Dead grants 20 stacks of Master of Death. When Death Coil or Epidemic consumes Sudden Doom, gain one extra stacks of Master of Death and 10 percent Mastery for six seconds.

Demon Hunter

Havoc

(2) Set Bonus: Gain Seething Fury every 175 Fury you spend (down from 200).

Gain Seething Fury every 175 Fury you spend (down from 200). (4) Set Bonus: Each time you gain Seething Fury, the damage of your next Eye Beam is increased by 15 percent (up from 12 percent).

Vengeance

(2) Set Bonus: Soul Fragments heal for 10 percent more, and generating a Soul Fragment increases your Fire damage by two percent for six seconds. Multiple applications may overlap.

Soul Fragments heal for 10 percent more, and generating a Soul Fragment increases your Fire damage by two percent for six seconds. Multiple applications may overlap. (4) Set Bonus: Shear and Fracture deal Fire damage. After consuming 20 Soul Fragments, your next cast of Shear or Fracture applies Fiery Brand to its target for six seconds.

Druid

Balance

(2) Set Bonus: Sunfire, Moonfire, and Shooting Stars damage increased by 20 percent (up from 18 percent).

Sunfire, Moonfire, and Shooting Stars damage increased by 20 percent (up from 18 percent). (4) Set Bonus: Crashing Star damage increased to (76.5 percent of Spell Power) (up from 72 percent of Spell Power).

Feral

(2) Set Bonus: Your auto-attacks have a chance to grant Shadows of the Predator, increasing your Agility by one percent. Each application past five has an increasing chance to reset to two stacks. Duration is 20 seconds, and when an application resets stacks, duration is reset to 25 seconds.

Your auto-attacks have a chance to grant Shadows of the Predator, increasing your Agility by one percent. Each application past five has an increasing chance to reset to two stacks. Duration is 20 seconds, and when an application resets stacks, duration is reset to 25 seconds. (4) Set Bonus: When a Shadows of the Predator application resets stacks, you gain five percent increased Agility, and you generate one combo point every two seconds for eight seconds.

Guardian

(2) Set Bonus: When you take damage, Mangle and Thrash damage and Rage generation are increased by 15 percent for eight seconds, and you heal for six percent of damage taken over eight seconds.

When you take damage, Mangle and Thrash damage and Rage generation are increased by 15 percent for eight seconds, and you heal for six percent of damage taken over eight seconds. (4) Set Bonus: Maul/Raze damage increased by 20 percent and casting Ironfur or Maul/Raze increases your maximum health by three percent for 12 seconds, stacking five times.

Restoration

(2) Set Bonus: Rejuvenation and Lifebloom healing increased by 12 percent (down from 15 percent). Regrowth healing over time increased by 50 percent (down from 75 percent).

Rejuvenation and Lifebloom healing increased by 12 percent (down from 15 percent). Regrowth healing over time increased by 50 percent (down from 75 percent). (4) Set Bonus: Flourish increases the rate of your heal over time effects by 30 percent for an additional 16 seconds after it ends (down from 40 percent).

Evoker

Devastation

(2) Set Bonus: Disintegrate and Pyre pierce enemies with Obsidian Shards, dealing 12 percent of damage done as Volcanic damage over eight seconds.

Disintegrate and Pyre pierce enemies with Obsidian Shards, dealing 12 percent of damage done as Volcanic damage over eight seconds. (4) Set Bonus: Empower spells deal eight percent increased damage and cause the Obsidian Shards to become supercharged, dealing 200 percent more damage for five seconds. During Dragonrage, shards are always supercharged.

Preservation

(2) Set Bonus: Spiritbloom applies a heal-over-time effect for 40 percent of healing done over eight seconds. Dream Breath’s healing is increased by 15 percent.

Spiritbloom applies a heal-over-time effect for 40 percent of healing done over eight seconds. Dream Breath’s healing is increased by 15 percent. (4) Set Bonus: After casting three empower spells, gain Essence Burst immediately and another three seconds later.

Hunter

Beast Mastery

(2) Set Bonus: Cobra Shot and Kill Command damage increased by 15 percent.

Cobra Shot and Kill Command damage increased by 15 percent. (4) Set Bonus: Cobra Shot, Kill Command, and Multi-Shot reduce the cooldown of Bestial Wrath by one second.

Marksmanship

(2) Set Bonus: Arcane Shot/Chimeara Shot and Multi-Shot deal 10 percent increased damage and have an eight percent chance to grant you the Deathblow effect.

Arcane Shot/Chimeara Shot and Multi-Shot deal 10 percent increased damage and have an eight percent chance to grant you the Deathblow effect. (4) Set Bonus: Kill Shot damage increased by 15 percent, and Kill Shot reduces the cooldown of Rapid Fire and Aimed Shot by 0.5 seconds.

Survival

(2) Set Bonus: Wildfire Bomb damage increased by 10 percent and throwing a Wildfire Bomb increases the damage of your next Kill Command by 40 percent.

Wildfire Bomb damage increased by 10 percent and throwing a Wildfire Bomb increases the damage of your next Kill Command by 40 percent. (4) Set Bonus: Every 25 Focus spent reduces the cooldown of Wildfire Bomb by one second, and the target of your latest Kill Command takes 75 percent increased damage from Wildfire Bomb for eight seconds.

Mage

Arcane

(2) Set Bonus: Arcane Surge increases Spell Damage by an additional 10 percent and its duration is increased by three seconds. (Duration is 18 seconds.)

Arcane Surge increases Spell Damage by an additional 10 percent and its duration is increased by three seconds. (Duration is 18 seconds.) (4) Set Bonus: For every 24,000 mana spent on and during Arcane Surge, your spell damage is increased by one percent for 12 seconds after Arcane Surge fades, stacking up to 25 times. Mana regeneration is increased by 50 percent for this time.

Fire

(2) Set Bonus: Charring Embers now increases damage on affected targets by five percent.

Charring Embers now increases damage on affected targets by five percent. (4) Set Bonus: When your direct damage spells hit an enemy affected by Charring Embers 20 times, the damage of your next two Phoenix Flames is increased by 200 percent, and they refund a charge on use.

Frost

(2) Set Bonus: Flurry and Ice Lance damage increased by 20 percent. Flurry causes an explosion on impact, dealing 35 percent of its damage to nearby enemies, with damage reduced beyond five targets.

Flurry and Ice Lance damage increased by 20 percent. Flurry causes an explosion on impact, dealing 35 percent of its damage to nearby enemies, with damage reduced beyond five targets. (4) Set Bonus: Casting Ice Lance on a frozen target has a 10 chance to trigger Brain Freeze.

Monk

Brewmaster

(2) Set Bonus: Blackout Kick damage increased by 20 percent. You have a 10 percent chance to not reset your Elusive Brawler stacks on a successful dodge.

Blackout Kick damage increased by 20 percent. You have a 10 percent chance to not reset your Elusive Brawler stacks on a successful dodge. (4) Set Bonus: Rising Sun Kick grants a stack of Elusive Brawler, and when you dodge, the damage and critical strike chance of your next Spinning Crane Kick or Rising Sun Kick is increased by five percent, stacking up to five times.

Mistweaver

(2) Set Bonus: Renewing Mists has a chance to grant Soulfang Infusion, granting three percent of your maximum Mana over three seconds. Soulfang Infusion now has a short internal cooldown before it can trigger again.

Renewing Mists has a chance to grant Soulfang Infusion, granting three percent of your maximum Mana over three seconds. Soulfang Infusion now has a short internal cooldown before it can trigger again. (4) Set Bonus: Drinking a Tea or gaining Soulfang Infusion increases the healing of your Vivify and Renewing Mists by 40 percent for six seconds.

Windwalker

(2) Set Bonus: Rising Sun Kick deals 12 percent increased damage and goes nova, dealing (80 percent of Attack Power) Shadowflame damage to all enemies within eight yds.

Rising Sun Kick deals 12 percent increased damage and goes nova, dealing (80 percent of Attack Power) Shadowflame damage to all enemies within eight yds. (4) Set Bonus: Your melee auto-attacks have a chance to launch a Shadowflame spirit at your enemy that duplicates your abilities at 20 percent effectiveness for the next 7.5 seconds.

Paladin

Holy

(2) Set Bonus: Holy Shock’s critical strikes heal for 15 percent more and reduce the cooldown of Light’s Hammer by two seconds and Holy Prism by one second.

Holy Shock’s critical strikes heal for 15 percent more and reduce the cooldown of Light’s Hammer by two seconds and Holy Prism by one second. (4) Set Bonus: Light’s Hammer heals 100 percent more frequently and generates one Holy Power every four seconds. Holy Prism’s healing is increased by 80 percent and it generates one Holy Power if cast on an enemy target, or three if cast on an ally.

Protection

(2) Set Bonus: Avenger’s Shield causes targets struck to burn with Heartfire, dealing an additional 20 percent of damage dealt over five seconds. Heartfire heals you for 100 percent of the damage it deals.

Avenger’s Shield causes targets struck to burn with Heartfire, dealing an additional 20 percent of damage dealt over five seconds. Heartfire heals you for 100 percent of the damage it deals. (4) Set Bonus: Judgment critical strikes apply Heartfire and can trigger Grand Crusader.

Retribution

(2) Set Bonus: Judgment and Hammer of Wrath deal 10 percent increased damage and 20 percent increased critical strike damage. Hammer of Wrath applies Judgment to enemies.

Judgment and Hammer of Wrath deal 10 percent increased damage and 20 percent increased critical strike damage. Hammer of Wrath applies Judgment to enemies. (4) Set Bonus: Judgment increases the damage enemies take from your Holy Power spenders by an additional five percent. Hammer of Wrath now hits four nearby enemies for 20 percent of its damage.

Priest

Discipline

(2) Set Bonus: Shadow Word: Pain/Purge the Wicked damage increased by 25 percent. Power Word: Radiance healing increased by 15 percent.

Shadow Word: Pain/Purge the Wicked damage increased by 25 percent. Power Word: Radiance healing increased by 15 percent. (4) Set Bonus: Atonements applied by Power Word: Radiance last three seconds longer. Your spells have a chance to cause your next Power Word: Radiance to be instant and cost 100 percent less mana. Can accumulate up to two charges.

Holy

(2) Set Bonus: When you cast Prayer of Mending, there is a 35 percent chance its effect is duplicated to another ally.

When you cast Prayer of Mending, there is a 35 percent chance its effect is duplicated to another ally. (4) Set Bonus: When Prayer of Mending jumps or expires, it increases the damage and healing of your next Holy Word by four percent, stacking up to 15 times.

Shadow

(2) Set Bonus: Increases the chance for Shadowy Insight to trigger by 25 percent. When consuming Shadowy Insight, Mind Blast deals 30 percent increased damage and generates four additional Insanity.

Increases the chance for Shadowy Insight to trigger by 25 percent. When consuming Shadowy Insight, Mind Blast deals 30 percent increased damage and generates four additional Insanity. (4) Set Bonus: Devouring Plague damage increased by 15 percent. Every four casts of Devouring Plague increases the damage of Shadowy Apparitions conjured within the next 10 seconds by 80 percent.

Rogue

Assassination

(2) Set Bonus: Rupture deals an additional 40 percent damage as Nature. Crimson Tempest deals an additional 20 percent damage as Nature. (down from 40 percent)

Rupture deals an additional 40 percent damage as Nature. Crimson Tempest deals an additional 20 percent damage as Nature. (down from 40 percent) (4) Set Bonus: When Deathmark expires, Nature damage you deal is increased by 40 percent for 30 seconds.

Outlaw

(2) Set Bonus: Damage you inflict applies a Soulrip, dealing five percent of all damage you deal as physical damage over eight seconds.

Damage you inflict applies a Soulrip, dealing five percent of all damage you deal as physical damage over eight seconds. (4) Set Bonus: Between the Eyes unleashes all Soulrips, dealing 200 percent of all remaining damage and granting five percent Agility for 15 seconds.

Subtlety

(2) Set Bonus: Shadow Dance grants you Symbols of Death for 10 seconds and extends the duration of Rupture by four seconds.

Shadow Dance grants you Symbols of Death for 10 seconds and extends the duration of Rupture by four seconds. (4) Set Bonus: Symbols of Death increases the critical strike damage of Eviscerate and Black Powder by 15 percent.

Shaman

Elemental

(2) Set Bonus: Gain Stormkeeper every 50 seconds.

Gain Stormkeeper every 50 seconds. (4) Set Bonus: For eight seconds after you consume Stormkeeper, your Lightning Bolt, Lava Burst, Icefury, and Frost Shock generate 75 percent more Maelstrom, and your Chain Lightning, Lava Beam, and Earthquake critical strike damage is increased by 20 percent.

Enhancement

(2) Set Bonus: Sundering increases your Mastery by 24 percent for 15 seconds.

Sundering increases your Mastery by 24 percent for 15 seconds. (4) Set Bonus: Sundering increases your Physical and Fire damage dealt by 20 percent for 15 seconds, and your next two Chain Lightning casts deal 100 percent increased damage and refund 50 percent of Maelstrom Weapon stacks consumed.

Restoration

(2) Set Bonus: when you cast Healing Rain, all allies with your Riptide on them are healed by Tidewaters for (175 percent of Spell Power).

when you cast Healing Rain, all allies with your Riptide on them are healed by Tidewaters for (175 percent of Spell Power). (4) Set Bonus: Each ally healed by Tidewaters increases your healing done by one percent for six seconds and increases the healing of your next Healing Wave or Healing Surge by 10 percent or your next Chain Heal by two percent.

Warlock

Affliction

(2) Set Bonus: Vile Taint cooldown reduced by five seconds, and Phantom Singularity cooldown reduced by 12 seconds. Vile Taint and Phantom Singularity damage increased by 60 percent.

Vile Taint cooldown reduced by five seconds, and Phantom Singularity cooldown reduced by 12 seconds. Vile Taint and Phantom Singularity damage increased by 60 percent. (4) Set Bonus: Enemies damaged by Phantom Singularity gain Infirmity for its duration, and enemies damaged by Vile Taint gain Infirmity for 10 seconds, increasing damage taken by 10 percent.

Demonology

(2) Set Bonus: Demonbolt damage increased by 15 percent. Consuming a Demonic Core reduces the cooldown of Grimoire: Felguard by one second.

Demonbolt damage increased by 15 percent. Consuming a Demonic Core reduces the cooldown of Grimoire: Felguard by one second. (4) Set Bonus: Grimoire: Felguard deals 20 percent additional damage. While Grimoire: Felguard is active, your demons deal 20 percent additional damage.

Destruction

(2) Set Bonus: Channel Demonfire bolts, Immolate, and Incinerate have a chance to fire an additional Demonfire bolt. These bolts deal 50 percent increased damage to their main target.

Channel Demonfire bolts, Immolate, and Incinerate have a chance to fire an additional Demonfire bolt. These bolts deal 50 percent increased damage to their main target. (4) Set Bonus: Demonfire bolts increase your Fire damage by one percent for 13 seconds, stacking up to eight times. Gaining a stack does not refresh the duration. Casting Channel Demonfire resets this effect.

Warrior

Arms

(2) Set Bonus: Deep Wounds increases your chance to critically strike and critical strike damage dealt to afflicted targets by five percent.

Deep Wounds increases your chance to critically strike and critical strike damage dealt to afflicted targets by five percent. (4) Set Bonus: Deep Wounds critical strikes have a chance to increase the damage of your next Mortal Strike by 10 percent and cause it to deal (38 percent of Attack Power) Physical damage to enemies in front of you, stacking three times. Damage reduced above five targets.

Fury

(2) Set Bonus: Rampage damage and chance to critically strike increased by 10 percent.

Rampage damage and chance to critically strike increased by 10 percent. (4) Set Bonus: Rampage causes your next Bloodthirst to have a 10 percent increased critical strike chance, deal 25 percent increased damage, and generate two additional Rage. Stacking up to 10 times.

Protection

(2) Set Bonus: Shield Slam deals 15 percent increased damage and reduces the cooldown of Last Stand by one second. During Last Stand, these effects are doubled.

Shield Slam deals 15 percent increased damage and reduces the cooldown of Last Stand by one second. During Last Stand, these effects are doubled. (4) Set Bonus: For 10 seconds after Last Stand ends, Shield Slam unleashes a wave of force dealing damage 45 percent of Attack Power to enemies in front of you and reduces the damage they deal to you by five percent for five seconds.

One interesting thing about the tier armor coming in the upcoming patch 10.1 of World of Warcraft is that the armor will be designed after the class itself. The previous patches all had a theme, but in 10.1, the developers will be returning to more classic designs that represent what the classes are all about.

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight's tier sets will be unlocked in Season 2 of the expansion on May 9, 2023.

