WoW Classic 2024 roadmap revealed: Cataclysm release window, new raids, Self Found mode and more

WoW Classic has been a major hit in 2023, and Blizzard revealed the 2024 roadmap for the Classic-era servers. There’s quite a bit of content coming from the early part of next year through Autumn 2024. From updates to Season of Discovery to Hardcore to the primary servers, there’s so much to be excited about.

While some of the content for the Retail servers is still very much a mystery, a large amount of the Classic content we’ve already played before. So, figuring out what’s really on the way will be much easier.

The real secrets are going to be found on the Season of Discovery servers, however. We know that a new PVP event and raid have been confirmed, but everything else is still hidden in the shadows.

This article will cover everything we know about WoW Classic 2024’s upcoming content.

WoW Classic 2024’s roadmap features a wealth of content across several servers

Expand Tweet

The roadmap kicks off with a bang, that’s for sure. Sometime in Winter 2023-24, Wrath of the Lich King Classic players will receive their final major content update: the Ruby Sanctum Raid.

This update will drop between January and February, as will Season of Discovery’s Phase 2. So, players will receive new runes, new secrets to uncover, and perhaps, the new raid. Alongside a level cap increase to level 40, the WoW Classic roadmap reveals the next raid will be Gnomeregan, a massive dungeon that takes place in the old Gnomish capital. It’s a fitting place for the next raid.

Then, in Spring 2024, a major update is coming to WoW Classic Hardcore, according to the roadmap. Self-Found mode will be added, offering a new level of challenge for Hardcore players who simply aren’t being given enough of one.

Later in the Spring, Phase 3 of Season of Discovery will also take place, which adds Level 50, new runes, and a yet-to-be-revealed raid. Personally, I think it’s going to be Sunken Temple (Temple of Atal’Hakkar).

We can also expect Cataclysm Classic to show up between Spring and early Summer, according to the roadmap. There will also be a pre-patch event that adds Worgen and Goblins, improved guild features, account-wide collections, and transmogs to the Classic-era servers.

Beyond the launch of Cataclysm, towards the middle of summer, another phase of Season of Discovery is expected, which will bring WoW Classic players to level 60. The end-game content will begin, and more Runes will be hidden throughout the world.

According to the developer, the last updates to come to WoW Classic will occur in three phases. Cataclysm Classic will see updates for Rise of the Zandalari and Rage of the Firelands towards the end of Summer and deep into the Autumn season. At the same time, Season of Discovery will get one more major patch, adding further end-game content updates to the popular mode.

Unfortunately, we don’t know much about the Season of Discovery updates, but we do know that if they’re as fun as the first Phase, 2024 is going to be a very exciting year for World of Warcraft players.