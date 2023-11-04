"That's what you get!" - Asmongold responds to fan outrage about WoW: The War Within's controversial early access price

Zack “Asmongold,” like most Blizzard fans, spent yesterday learning about WoW: The War Within during Blizzcon. While he was more excited about WoW Classic news, towards the end of his stream, he uncovered some drama in the community. Unfortunately, he wasn’t surprised in the least and claimed that World of Warcraft fans had contributed to the situation they were now in.

The situation Asmongold was referring to was regarding WoW: The War Within['s three-day early access period, which comes with a catch: fans have to buy the $90 Epic Edition of the game to receive access to it. Fans were horrified, but Zack, while disappointed, wasn’t shocked to see this happen.

“That’s what you get! That’s right! Whenever you keep eating s**t, they ask you if you’re ready for seconds!”

Asmongold reacts to WoW: The War Within’s early access price

(Clip begins at 5:32:54)

While recapping the day’s events, Asmongold browsed Reddit and found some drama. Apparently, Blizzard snuck the early access period for WoW: The War Within into the most expensive version of the game that retails for $90. Considering the base game is $49.99, and the Heroic is $69.99, fans are decidedly upset about it:

“There’s three days early access for the 90 dollar version of the game, and it’s right here. Bet access and early access dates subject to change. Minimum early access duration is three days. Oh, here it is, it’s gonna show you what the difference is.”

Pulling up the version comparison, the co-owner of OTK confirmed that the information was true by looking at the contents of the Epic Edition of WoW: The War Within. He went through a few comments on Reddit, where most were furious about the cost of early access.

One fan called it “delayed access for everyone” instead of early access. After a few comments, one player blamed the price on the "morons"who bought the “Giga Ultimate Mega Edition of Diablo 4”, which they believe made Blizzard realize that it was okay to charge so much for early access. This Redditor then cracked a joke referring to themselves as a moron who was also willing to pay up to get early access.

Asmongold reacted after reading the comment:

“Yup, that’s what you get! That’s right! Whenever you keep eating s**t, they ask you if you’re ready for seconds!”

YouTube comments discuss Blizzcon 2023’s opening day

Fans were rightly upset at this reveal (Image via AsmongoldClips/YouTube)

While many of the comments focused on the Blizzcon event itself, there were quite a few players upset about what Blizzard had done with the pricing of early access in WoW: The War Within.

Some fans of Asmongold also contributed to the problem by purchasing the expensive versions of Blizzard games (Image via YouTube)

However, one commenter highlighted that Asmongold understands the problem because he’s part of the problem in the first place. Others mentioned that they fell for this once and refused to make the same mistake twice.

A few commenters don't think it's the worst thing - it helps keep server stress down for the first few days (Image via YouTube)

Another commenter on YouTube said that Asmongold knows the purpose of early access is to help reduce server stress, and it’s weird to see him get on a soapbox and complain about it like this.

It’s unknown if Blizzard will change their stance on the pricing of WoW: The War Within’s early access or not. However, for more information on the upcoming expansions, here’s the reveal from yesterday’s event.