Diablo 4 early access date and time for all regions

Diablo 4 is one of the most anticipated MMORPGs of this year and many have flocked to the game in large numbers over the free beta weekends. Although the release date is soon approaching, players are eager to discover all the early access details associated with this title. They will be able to play Diablo 4 a couple of days before the game releases for everyone.

Over the course of multiple public beta events and free weekends, Blizzard has managed to create a lot of hype surrounding Diablo 4. While the game has the potential for success, it'll be interesting to see how it performs at launch.

How to get Diablo 4 early access

To unlock early access, you must pre-order the Deluxe Edition or the Ulitmate Edition. You can do so through the platform specific stores on your consoles. If you're on PC, you can do so through the Battle.net app on Windows.

Those who pre-ordered the editions mentioned above will receive a 96-hour early access. The date and time for early access is as follows:

United States (Pacific): June 1, 4 PM PT

United States (East Coast): June 1, 5 PM ET

United Kingdom: June 2, 12 AM BST

Europe: June 2, 1 AM GMT

Korea: June 2, 8 AM KST

India: June 2, 6:30 AM IST

Those who don't have early access will be able to play Diablo 4 on June 5 (United States)/ June 6 (Global) at the times mentioned above.

Everything included in the Diablo 4 Deluxe and Ultimate Editions

Barring the early access, there are some really amazing additions that you will receive if you purchase the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions. If you pre-order the Deluxe Edition will have access to the Temptation Mount, the Hellborne Carapace mount armor, and the Season Pass, in addition to the base game.

If you've pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition, you will receive everything included in the Deluxe Edition. Apart from that, you can skip 20 tiers in the Season Pass free of cost. You will also receive the Wings of the Creator emote free of cost.

Diablo 4 will follow the journey of a stranger who's ventured into the Sanctuary, a realm where humans dwell. Some believe Lilith created this realm, while others believe it was Inarius. There are five different classes that you can choose from, with each class possessing unique skills, playstyles, and abilities.

There are multiple social spaces where players will be able to interact with each other and team up to complete several dungeons and public activities in an attempt to acquire powerful gear that they can use to complete end-game dungeons.

Poll : 0 votes