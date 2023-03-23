Diablo 4 progression guide: How does the auto save feature work in the RPG

The beta weekend for Diablo 4 is about to begin on March 24, 2023. Many of those who received early access to the title have already reacted positively to the game, so chances are that it will be enjoyed by the community. That said, some players have expressed concerns about the mechanism of their progress being saved in the game. Since Diablo 4 is an RPG that requires an online connection to play, progress is saved to the cloud automatically.

Auto save feature in Diablo 4 relies on checkpoint system

Playing Diablo 4 requires a steady internet connection, and whatever progress a player makes is directly saved to the cloud. There is no need to manually save the game in titles with this feature enabled. Loot drops, character loadouts, and campaign progression are saved automatically with the help of a checkpoint system.

Checkpoints are available at specific stages of an activity, allowing players to pick up from where they left off or died during their playthrough. Completing a dungeon is usually a lengthy process, so the checkpoint system ensures that players don't have to start the activity all over again if they die at the hands of a boss or other enemies.

Games like Destiny 2 allow players to use checkpoints to farm encounters, but this feature is absent in Diablo 4. It is unclear if developers will add it to the title at a later date. The checkpoint feature, as seen in the beta, should be present in the main game as well.

Will the beta progress carry over to the final launch?

Unfortunately, characters created during the beta weekend will not carry over to the main launch on June 6. This is because the developers are still working on the title, and a lot of additions will be made to the game over the next few months.

However, progress from the beta early access weekend will carry over to the regular beta access weekend in Diablo 4. While most unlockables won't be carried over to the main game, the following titles and cosmetics will be available:

Initial Casualty - Title: Unlocked when players reach Kyovashad with one character.

- Title: Unlocked when players reach Kyovashad with one character. Early Voyager - Title: Unlocked when players hit level 20 with one character.

- Title: Unlocked when players hit level 20 with one character. Wolf Pack - Cosmetic Item: Unlocked when players hit level 20 with one character.

It's rather unfortunate that nothing else will carry over to the main game, but it does make things fair. Just like the auto save feature, players will also be able to disable certain chat bubbles when required, to focus better on the activity at hand.

Poll : 0 votes