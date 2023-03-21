How to easily leave dungeons in Diablo 4's open beta

Diablo 4 does not make it clear how to easily leave dungeons. While this could be updated and changed in time for the retail launch, the UI has not adequately expressed how players can leave dungeons, other than teleporting back to Kyovashad.

Thankfully, there are a few ways this can be done by following a few easy steps. If you’re grinding dungeons for loot or Legendary Aspects, you may want to get back to where you were in the world, instead of teleporting back to town. Here’s how to do so in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4's open beta has a few ways to leave dungeons

It can be incredibly tiresome to leave dungeons in Diablo 4 by simply walking out. You can, and there’s no reason why you shouldn’t. If you have missed items or passageways, there’s an incentive to walk back out of a dungeon, but there are many better ways to leave one.

When I previewed Diablo 4, I didn’t learn until much later that there’s a way to leave dungeons other than walking out or using Town Portal. By pressing the Town Portal button, you will return to town. If you want to stay in the region you’re in, there are other ways to leave. The default is the D-Pad or the T button on your keyboard. This is especially useful if you need to go salvage gear quickly.

Unfortunately, the UI has not adequately explored too many other ways for players to leave dungeons in Blizzard's upcoming action RPG MMO. However, there are two handy ways. The first is by using the Action Wheel on a keyboard/mouse or on a controller.

Press Up on the D-Pad or the E key to open this wheel up. On the left, click “Leave Dungeon”. This will teleport you outside, and you can resume your adventure.

The other way is by using the map. After you’ve completed a dungeon and received your rewards, open your map by pressing M. Click the dungeon, and then click “leave dungeon”.

This information should remain unchanged as the open beta comes to light this weekend. The next testing period will be from March 24 through March 26, 2023. The upcoming version will let people play as all five classes, including the powerful Druid and Necromancer classes.

Overall, I enjoyed the early access period for Diablo 4, and you can read my thoughts on it here. One flaw in the UI of the game is that it simply does not make it clear how you can leave dungeons.

After this open beta period, players will just have to wait until June 6, 2023, when the game fully launches, to dive back into the world of Sanctuary.

