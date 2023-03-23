How to turn off chat bubbles in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is a role-playing game that offers co-op features enabling players to communicate and coordinate with their team members during activities using a chat function. However, this chat feature can be slightly annoying as players might use it to talk unnecessarily in the middle of an activity.

Not only does this block out important information in the chatbox, it can also be downright distracting. So how does one disable chat bubbles in Diablo 4?

How to disable chat bubbles in Diablo 4

Unfortunately, it's not possible to disable all chat bubbles in Diablo 4. However, players can disable the Local, Trade, Clan, and Party chat bubbles. Here's how to do it:

Open up the options menu. Under the options menu, head over to the "Socials" tab. Here, scroll down till you reach the "Chat Bubbles" section. Under this section, you will come across Show Local/Trade/Party/Clan chat bubbles. The boxes beside these four options will be checked by default. To turn them off, all you need to do is click on these boxes and uncheck them. After they've been unchecked, save your settings and make your way back to the activity. If you've done it correctly, the chat bubbles mentioned above should be disabled.

To enable chat bubbles in Diablo 4, players can simply follow the steps mentioned above to re-check the boxes they had previously unchecked.

It is worth noting that they do not need to disable all four chat bubbles at once and can selectively choose which ones to disable. To do this, they can access the settings menu using the same steps and uncheck the box for the specific chat bubble they want to disable.

The process is fairly simple, and this system is rather important when it comes to avoiding distractions while running difficult activities. This feature is amongst the many features that will probably make it into the main game.

Given that Diablo 4 is still in its beta stages, some features might change once the full game drops on June 6. With that said, the progress that players make in the beta stages, including character creations, will not carry over to the full game at launch. Players will have to start over from scratch. However, there are a few cosmetics that players will be able to access in the full game, provided that they've been able to unlock them during the beta stages.

These cosmetics and the requirements to unlock them are as follows:

Initial Casualty : Players can unlock this title once they reach Kyovashad with one character.

: Players can unlock this title once they reach Kyovashad with one character. Early Voyager : This title is unlocked when players hit level 20 with one character.

: This title is unlocked when players hit level 20 with one character. Wolf Pack: This cosmetic is unlocked when players hit level 20 with one character.

Players have already reacted positively to Diablo 4 beta. How the game performs at launch remains to be seen.

