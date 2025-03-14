Is Dune Awakening Multiplayer? Co-op features, PvP, and crossplay explored

Dune Awakening is an upcoming survival MMO, in the same vein as previous Funcom games like Conan Exiles. While players can team up and work together, there is an ability to play solo — though not completely away from other players. You can’t force players to not go near you. We don’t know at this time if there will be private servers/offline play, but it seems unlikely.

After all, Funcom's upcoming title is more of a Survival MMO, where Conan Exiles, while also a survival game, was not. You must not expect an offline mode for this upcoming MMO, but should that be an option, we’ll certainly update you. However, today, we’re looking at the multiplayer options for this upcoming survival game.

Will Dune Awakening be solo-friendly?

Dune Awakening will be solo-friendly upon launch, according to Funcom’s developers. Back in 2024, Funcom’s Joel Bylos highlighted that there is content you can explore as a solo player without any major issues. This included finding unique locations marked by the Fremen.

While yes, it’s definitely going to be more fun with a group of friends — creating awesome team-up combinations with your skills, and in general, being safer in a group — you can play solo. It doesn’t sound like the game is going to penalize players for wanting to explore Arrakis on their own, as well as build your own base, and survive all on your own.

Is there PvP in Dune Awakening?

You can certainly PVP if you want to, but you won't be forced into it; this isn't Lineage (Image via Funcom)

Any Dune property would feel very weird without PVP —- interhouse warfare is one of the major issues in the books. Every Great House wants to be at the top of the food chain, and you can’t do that without getting your hands dirty. There will be regions, such as the Deep Desert, where PVP is required, but you don’t have to go to them. Avoid PVP events and places like these, and you’ll be fine.

However, if you’re concerned that PVP will be a requirement in Dune Awakening’s multiplayer, then you have nothing to worry about. The developers have heavily emphasized on PVE as well as PVP. PVP is a big part of the game, but it’s in no way required, if you’re looking to progress through the game, which is honestly, a very good idea. Pure PVP MMOs just don’t work like they used to, in terms of popularity.

How does co-op work in Dune Awakening?

Why not build an epic desert fortress with your friends? (Image via Funcom)

Players in Dune Awakening can easily work together in co-op multiplayer efforts, whether in combat or simply during working on their base. You can join someone’s guild and work together towards a greater goal, or simply party with them to explore, fight, and farm up resources. Perhaps my favorite part of co-op in this game has to be the ability to build your base in co-op. I’ve always found base construction to be tedious, so the prospect of sharing the burden with friends/allies is quite exciting.

You can even take that designed base, turn it into a Blueprint, and trade/sell it on the open market. This is especially great if you fancy yourself a tactical mastermind, and can come up with unique base designs. It’s nice and easy to co-op, thankfully.

Will Dune Awakening have crossplay?

Unfortunately, the prospect of a crossplay is unknown at this time. It’s something the developers are working on, but right now, it’s unclear if it will happen at launch, later on, or never. It would be nice to see, but there may be technical limitations that prevent it, or some other reason. Stay tuned for more information about this as we get closer to launch.

