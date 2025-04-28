Dune Awakening pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

By Sarthak Khanna
Modified Apr 28, 2025 11:20 GMT
Dune Awakening is now available for pre-orders (Image via Funcom)
Dune Awakening is now available for pre-orders (Image via Funcom)

Dune Awakening is an upcoming multiplayer survival title from Funcom that is now available for pre-order. The game will be released globally on June 10, 2025, on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5, and will be available in three different editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate.

Ad

Below, we've detailed how you can pre-order Dune Awakening on various platforms, alongside the differences between the three editions.

How to pre-order Dune Awakening on various platforms

Dune Awakening is available on all next-gen consoles and PC (Image via Funcom)
Dune Awakening is available on all next-gen consoles and PC (Image via Funcom)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Steam

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Open Steam and search for the game's name.
  • Open the official game page.
  • Click on "Add to Cart."
  • Once payment is completed, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed, and can be played as soon as it goes live.

Xbox Game Store

  • Open the Xbox Store on your console.
  • Enter the game's name in the search bar.
  • Open the game's page.
  • Complete the payment.
  • Download and play the game once it is released.
Ad

PlayStation Store

  • Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.
  • Open the title's store page.
  • Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.
  • Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

Dune Awakening: Various editions and pre-order bonuses explained

As mentioned above, Dune Awakening will be available in three different editions:

Ad
  • Standard Edition
  • Deluxe Edition
  • Ultimate Edition

The game's base variant is priced at $49.99. The Deluxe Edition will cost you $69.99, and the Ultimate Edition, $89.99. The contents of all three editions are mentioned below:

Standard Edition

  • Base game

Deluxe Edition

  • Base Game
  • Season Pass
  • Sardaukar Bator Armor

Ultimate Edition

  • Base Game
  • Season Pass
  • Sardaukar Bator Armor
  • Dusk Rider Sandbike Swatch
  • Blue Dasher Ornithopter Swatch
  • Caladan Palace Building Set
  • Dune (2021) Film Stillsuit
  • Digital Artbook
  • Digital Soundtrack

The pre-order bonuses for the Standard Edition include:

  • Terrarium of Muad'Dib
  • Sunset Dye Global Swatch
Ad

The bonuses for Deluxe and the Ultimate Edition remain the same:

  • Terrarium of Muad'Dib
  • Sunset Dye Global Swatch
  • Head Start (early access starting from June 05, 2025)

Also Read: Is Dune Awakening Multiplayer? Co-op features, PvP, and crossplay explored

For more news and updates regarding Dune Awakening, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

About the author
Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak Khanna

Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.

Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications