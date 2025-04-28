Dune Awakening pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Dune Awakening is an upcoming multiplayer survival title from Funcom that is now available for pre-order. The game will be released globally on June 10, 2025, on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5, and will be available in three different editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate.
Below, we've detailed how you can pre-order Dune Awakening on various platforms, alongside the differences between the three editions.
How to pre-order Dune Awakening on various platforms
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Steam
- Open Steam and search for the game's name.
- Open the official game page.
- Click on "Add to Cart."
- Once payment is completed, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed, and can be played as soon as it goes live.
Xbox Game Store
- Open the Xbox Store on your console.
- Enter the game's name in the search bar.
- Open the game's page.
- Complete the payment.
- Download and play the game once it is released.
PlayStation Store
- Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.
- Open the title's store page.
- Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.
- Download and play as soon as the game goes live.
Dune Awakening: Various editions and pre-order bonuses explained
As mentioned above, Dune Awakening will be available in three different editions:
- Standard Edition
- Deluxe Edition
- Ultimate Edition
The game's base variant is priced at $49.99. The Deluxe Edition will cost you $69.99, and the Ultimate Edition, $89.99. The contents of all three editions are mentioned below:
Standard Edition
- Base game
Deluxe Edition
- Base Game
- Season Pass
- Sardaukar Bator Armor
Ultimate Edition
- Base Game
- Season Pass
- Sardaukar Bator Armor
- Dusk Rider Sandbike Swatch
- Blue Dasher Ornithopter Swatch
- Caladan Palace Building Set
- Dune (2021) Film Stillsuit
- Digital Artbook
- Digital Soundtrack
The pre-order bonuses for the Standard Edition include:
- Terrarium of Muad'Dib
- Sunset Dye Global Swatch
The bonuses for Deluxe and the Ultimate Edition remain the same:
- Terrarium of Muad'Dib
- Sunset Dye Global Swatch
- Head Start (early access starting from June 05, 2025)
Also Read: Is Dune Awakening Multiplayer? Co-op features, PvP, and crossplay explored
For more news and updates regarding Dune Awakening, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.