Dune Awakening pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

Dune Awakening is an upcoming multiplayer survival title from Funcom that is now available for pre-order. The game will be released globally on June 10, 2025, on PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PS5, and will be available in three different editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Ultimate.

Below, we've detailed how you can pre-order Dune Awakening on various platforms, alongside the differences between the three editions.

How to pre-order Dune Awakening on various platforms

Dune Awakening is available on all next-gen consoles and PC (Image via Funcom)

Steam

Open Steam and search for the game's name.

Open the official game page.

Click on "Add to Cart."

Once payment is completed, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed, and can be played as soon as it goes live.

Xbox Game Store

Open the Xbox Store on your console.

Enter the game's name in the search bar.

Open the game's page.

Complete the payment.

Download and play the game once it is released.

PlayStation Store

Search for the game after opening the PlayStation Store on your console.

Open the title's store page.

Once you complete the checkout, the game will automatically get added to your library.

Download and play as soon as the game goes live.

Dune Awakening: Various editions and pre-order bonuses explained

As mentioned above, Dune Awakening will be available in three different editions:

Standard Edition

Deluxe Edition

Ultimate Edition

The game's base variant is priced at $49.99. The Deluxe Edition will cost you $69.99, and the Ultimate Edition, $89.99. The contents of all three editions are mentioned below:

Standard Edition

Base game

Deluxe Edition

Base Game

Season Pass

Sardaukar Bator Armor

Ultimate Edition

Base Game

Season Pass

Sardaukar Bator Armor

Dusk Rider Sandbike Swatch

Blue Dasher Ornithopter Swatch

Caladan Palace Building Set

Dune (2021) Film Stillsuit

Digital Artbook

Digital Soundtrack

The pre-order bonuses for the Standard Edition include:

Terrarium of Muad'Dib

Sunset Dye Global Swatch

The bonuses for Deluxe and the Ultimate Edition remain the same:

Terrarium of Muad'Dib

Sunset Dye Global Swatch

Head Start (early access starting from June 05, 2025)

