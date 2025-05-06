Dune Awakening: What to expect from the upcoming May Beta

Dune Awakening may have been pushed back until June 2025, but to tide players over until then, a May Beta was revealed. Players will have access to a large chunk of content over a weekend, to really get a feel for what the game will ultimately offer at launch. Sign-ups for the test are already available, and this preview weekend offers more than the last preview phase offered.

Ad

This May Beta for Dune Awakening was recently revealed on social media, teasing that players will be able to assemble and drive a Sandbike, take part in the early story, and will be able to explore beyond the Hagga Basin. If you’re curious about taking part, here’s what you can expect.

The world of Dune Awakening is slowly expanding, with this upcoming May Beta.

From May 9 to May 12 2025, Dune Awakening will host a May Beta. Interested players can sign up on the game’s website, by clicking Beta Signup and following the instructions given. Instead of limiting players to the Hagga Basin South region, the world of Arrakis will open up just a little bit more. Here’s everything you can take part in:

Ad

Trending

What’s available in May Beta

The first 20-25 hours of gameplay (early to mid-game)

Hagga Basin South Region

Eastern and Western Vermilius Gap Region

Build your desert base with the CHOAM Building Set

Parts of Act 1 of the main story

Players can assemble and pilot The Sandbike

Early/mid-game combat skills

Expand Tweet

Ad

Now players will also have access to the Vermilius Gap Region as well, giving more players to struggle to survive on the harsh, unforgiving world of Arrakis. For those who aren’t as familiar with Dune lore, CHOAM refers to Combine Honnete Ober Advancer Merchantiles, which was one of the major galactic organisations. Think of CHOAM as a kind of Space Amazon.com, because they covered pretty much everything.

It sounds like more of the story will also be available, covering parts of Act 1, without likely giving any major spoilers. Perhaps one of the more exciting parts is the ability to pilot a Sandbike, instead of having to walk everywhere. Of course, first, you’ll have to research and craft it, but it will make getting around much better.

Ad

However, this May Beta will only be available for a limited time in Dune Awakening, but it will be worth exploring. It will be interesting to see if combat and crafting were expanded beyond what we experienced in the most recent preview session offered by Funcom. It’s almost time to return to Arrakis, so get ready!

Check out our other Dune Awakening guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More