How to sign-up for the Dune Awakening Beta Test

The Dune Awakening Beta Test is officially taking place from May 9 to May 12, 2025, and it will be the largest one yet. This beta offers approximately 20 hours of gameplay, covering most of Act 1. The developers are testing the game on a larger scale this time, allowing more players to participate than in previous tests.
If you want to try out the game before it launches on June 10, 2025, here’s how to sign up in the simplest way possible.
Steps to sign-up for the Dune Awakening Beta Test
Through the official Dune: Awakening website
- Open any web browser and go to the Dune: Awakening official website.
- Look at the top right corner of the page and click on Beta Signup.
- A pop-up box will appear asking for your Email address.
- Enter your Email and hit submit — this signs you up for the Beta Test and the Game’s newsletter.
- You’ll receive an email notification when the Dune Awakening Beta Test officially goes live.
Read on: Dune Awakening Gameplay overview: Survival, Crafting, Combat, and Base-building
Sign up through Steam
You can also register directly through Steam. Search for Dune: Awakening on the Steam store. There will be an access option that says Join the Dune: Awakening Beta Weekend. Clicking this will request access to the Dune Awakening Beta Test, and you will be added if selected.
What else to expect at Dune Awakening Beta Test
- No NDA (Non-disclosure agreement), so players are free to share gameplay, screenshots, streams, and impressions.
- Funcom is dropping a new LAN party stream on May 10, 2025.
- During that stream, they’ll showcase new locations and give out Thousands of beta keys live.
What happens after?
The game will officially launch on June 10, 2025, on PC. Details for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S are still vague. Devs previously mentioned that Xbox Series S development has been tricky, which might be slowing down PS5 and Xbox ports.
