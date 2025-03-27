Dune Awakening will have quarterly DLCs, possibly similar to Conan Exiles

  • home icon
By Jason Parker
Modified Mar 27, 2025 13:38 IST
Dune Awakening DLC
There are plenty of ways to release DLC/paid updates for MMOs, and Dune Awakening has found a system that works for them (Image via Funcom)

Dune Awakening made its DLC plans clear during a recent livestream, and the plan is to go with what already works. The developers at Funcom have already released a few online games over the past several years — Conan Exiles and The Secret World/Secret World Legends. Some games in the online space go with year-and-a-half/two-year cycles of paid updates/DLC, like World of Warcraft and Final Fantasy 14.

However, Funcom’s Natascha (Senior PR Manager), Ole Andreas (Lead Producer) and Jeff (World Director) talked about DLCs and their plans, among other topics during a recent Q&A session. Free updates and the paid DLCs will drop around quarterly, similar to what fans saw in Conan Exiles.

Dune Awakening plans to run quarterly DLCs instead of waiting a year or more for expansions

One Twitch viewer of the recent Dune Awakening livestream asked how frequently DLC updates will be dropped for the game. The developers pointed out that there should be information for that on Steam, but the plan right now is to go with a roughly quarterly cycle — three to four months per paid DLC.

youtube-cover
(Clip begins at 2:00:50)

You can purchase these individually or in a Season Pass on the Steam platform, but Natascha made it very clear that although Steam lists the bundle of DLCs as a “Season Pass,” that doesn’t mean there’s any kind of Battle Pass, or extra monetization coming as a result of this.

That’s just what Steam calls a bundle of paid updates, and the DLCs will be paid updates. However, they are optional, and there will still be free major updates to this online multiplayer game that add more story content, balance changes, and things of that nature. These free updates will likely drop at the same time as the paid DLC as well.

While that is the plan right now, there is of course room for that to change for a variety of reasons. It could not work out, or perhaps they need more (or less) time to work on these DLC updates. This is subject to change, but the current plan is to go with quarterly DLC updates, similar to what you would see in Conan Exiles. Unfortunately, we don't know what will be in these updates, only that they are optional, but also likely important, which is standard with online games.

