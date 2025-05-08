Dune Awakening Swordmaster class guide: Skills and playstyle explained

The Swordmaster in Dune Awakening is built for close-quarters combat. The class excels at using Blades and tactics that are used in hand-to-hand combat. In short, if you can single out an enemy target, with the right skills, they won't stand a chance. However, the Swordmaster is not just adept with the Blade, they have abilities to use as well.

While most of them are focused on single targets, some buff teammates as well. Although there is a limitation to team-wise buffs, given that the Swordmaster is more solo-oriented, it balances things out evenly.

All Swordmaster Skills in Dune Awakening

For those looking to assume the role of Gurney Halleck in Dune Awakening, the Swordmaster is the perfect class for you to choose. Revered throughout the Imperium, Swordmasters still represent the pinnacle of fighting prowess in the Known Universe. Three skills belong to the Swordmaster class:

The Blade

The Will

The Way

The Blade

Cut sharply and use The Blade skills (Image via Funcom)

The Blade comprises Passives, Abilities, and Techniques that allow the Swordmaster class in Dune Awakening to make the most of their Blade. Here is the list:

Blade Damage (Passive): Increased Blade Damage

Retaliate (Ability): Parry and Counterattack with Riposte that does increased Weapon Damage.

Dance of Blade (Technique): Defeating an enemy with a Blade provides a Damage Boost.

Long Blade Damage (Passive): Increased Long Blade Damage.

Foil (Ability): Increased Weapon Damage and reduced damage taken from enemies.

Eye of the Storm (Ability): AoE attack.

Precise Parry (Passive): Increased Damage Mitigation.

The Will

The Will to outlast opponents (Image via Funcom)

The Will comprises Passives, Abilities, and Techniques that allow the Swordmaster class to excel in damage reduction and longevity in battle. Here is the list:

Deflection (Ability): Deflects Darts as long as Stamina lasts.

Bleed Tolerance (Passive): Increased Bleed Tolerance.

Reckless Lunge (Technique): Increased Damage Mitigation after a Lunge.

Confidence (Passive): Sprint Attack and/or Slow Blade provide bonus Damage Mitigation.

Solid Stance (Passive): Reduced Poison Damage.

Thrive on Danger (Technique): Stamina Costs Reduced, Increased Health Regeneration, and Reduced Poise Damage when low on health.

The Way

The Will comprises Passives, Abilities, and Techniques that allow the Swordmaster class to sustain themselves in a fight.

Use The Way to keep up the fight (Image via Funcom)

Stamina recovery is higher, and others are bonuses to other perks. Here is the list:

Knee Charge (Ability): ProDeals damage and Staggers opponents.

Optimized Hydration (Passive): Increased Hydration Stamina Bonus.

Field Medicine (Passive): Increased Instant Restoration Bonus.

Crippling Strike (Ability): Deals damage to enemy and makes their Dash cost x 2.

Disciplined Breathing (Technique): Increased Stamina Recovery Rate.

Inspiration (Ability): Increases the Blade Damage of teammates.

Desert Conditioning (Passive): Increased Dehydrated Stamina Limit.

General Conditioning (Passive): Increased Max Stamina.

Prescient Strike (Passive): After using any Swordmaster ability, the next strike will strike twice.

What are the best Swordmaster Skills to take?

When it comes to Swordmaster, there are two routes you could take for a build. You can focus on The way, which improves a lot of Passives, allowing you to stay in the fight longer. Alternatively, you can focus on The Blade, which boosts damage overall when using a Blade. The nature of this skill is basic, but it will allow you to deal a lot of damage to opponents in the field. z

Dune Awakening Swordmaster gameplay tips

If you plan on making use of the phase “May thy knife chip and shatter,” the Swordmaster is your go-to class, and as such, you'll want some tips. The main thing to remember while using this class is that your goal will be to focus on one enemy at a time, dealing the most amount of damage to take them out of the picture.

