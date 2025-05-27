Monster Hunter Wilds May 28 patch notes: Street Fighter 6 Special Collaboration arrives

The latest Monster Hunter Wilds patch notes (Ver. 1.011.00.00) reveal a fresh wave of exciting content, gameplay updates, and special additions that players can dive into starting May 28, 2025. The big headline this time is that the Street Fighter 6 Special Collaboration is finally live, bringing Akuma into the hunt with his own set of actions and themed content. Players can also look forward to new 8-star tempered monsters, extra customization options, and a few quality-of-life changes to keep the grind fresh.

Check out the full MH Wilds patch notes for the May 28 update below.

Monster Hunter Wilds May 28 patch notes: All additions and changes

Release date

Wednesday, May 28, 2025, 12:30 a.m. UTC (Tuesday, May 27th, 2025, 5:30 p.m. PT)

Note: Release date and time are subject to change without prior notice.

Required space (Current update only)

PS5: Approx. 9 GB

XBOX SERIES X|S: Approx. 4 GB

Steam: Approx. 5 GB (With High Resolution Texture Pack: Approx. 7 GB total)

Note: Make sure to have enough additional storage to allow for slight differences in final size.

Major additions and changes

Street Fighter 6 Special Collaboration is now available.

Street Fighter 6 Special Collaboration side missions have been added.

Street Fighter 6 Special Collaboration Arena Quests have been added.

Akuma has been added as an NPC.

Akuma-only actions have been added, which can also deal damage to monsters.

Five more Tempered Monsters (8★) have been added to the game. At HR 41 or higher, Tempered 8★ versions of Gore Magala, Rey Dau, Uth Duna, Nu Udra, and Jin Dahaad will be available to hunt. (Their Tempered 7★ versions will continue to appear.)

Higher-difficulty quests should now appear more frequently as your HR increases.

Increased the spawn rate of quests with multiple monsters.

Increased the appearance rate of tempered monsters with higher strength ratings.

Increased the appearance rate of all tempered monsters excluding Uth Duna.

Added a feature that lets you preview the endemic life you've captured by talking with Ferdinand, located in the Windward Plains Base Camp.

New armor, talismans, and skills have been added.

New pendants and stickers have been added.

Hunter and Palico Full Armor Sets have been added.

New outfits for Alma (the Handler) have been added. Collab-themed outfits have their own unique animations.

New gestures have been added.

Added new backgrounds, poses, nameplates, and titles to hunter profiles.

An Aquatic Life page has been added to hunter profiles.

An Aquatic Life category has been added to the hunter profile widgets.

The frequency of notifications that appear while in the field has been decreased.

Updates that show up in the Environment Overview have been adjusted to display only high-priority targets.

You can now use the Rest feature in your tents in Suja and the Grand Hub.

Steam - Added Mandarin Chinese as an optional voice language setting.

PlayStation5 - Added Mandarin Chinese as an optional voice language setting for specific regions.

Xbox Series X|S - Added Mandarin Chinese as an optional voice language setting for specific regions.

Bug fixes and balance adjustments

Bases and Facilities

Fixed an issue that prevented changing tabs in the Wishlist at the Smithy.

Using the Rest feature in your tent will now repair all destroyed Pop-up Camps.

Fixed an issue where some Barrel Bowling objects wouldn't respawn if you started the mini-game immediately after rolling a Barrel Bowling Bomb.

Barrel Bowling rewards will now have a chance to include a free meal voucher from the various regions.

Fixed an issue where the Diva's background music would continue to play longer than intended.

Added a new chat notification when accepting a quest in private lobbies or squad lobbies.

An option to automatically switch text channels was added to the Voice Chat Auto-toggle settings in the Options.

Fixed an issue that caused Mizutsune's hunting theme not to appear in the Change BGM settings.

Fixed an issue where material retrieval requests and item trade options would not refresh when they should.

Missions

Chapter 1 - 1: Desert Trotters: Fixed an issue where the Chatacabra quest wouldn't start, preventing progress.

Chapter 1 - 2: Back to Camp: Fixed an issue where Gemma's dialogue wouldn't trigger, preventing progress.

Chapter 5 - 1: Premonitions: Changed the mission objective text to "Complete more missions and quests."

Fixed an issue where slaying Uth Duna in the assignment Tide Overtaking Timber wouldn't complete the quest, preventing progress.

Fixed an issue where players could join quests without meeting the conditions for participation, preventing progress. (Also fixed an issue where certain area names would not display.)

Chapter 6 - 2: A First Cry: Fixed an issue where the player might receive a meal invitation from the Allhearken during this mission but could not start the meal.

Monsters

Improved visibility by adjusting the transparency effect for large monsters that appear close to the camera.

Monsters resistant to paralysis now gain more paralysis resistance each time the ailment is triggered on them.

Fixed an issue where Jin Dahaad would unintentionally fall out of the area.

Fixed an issue where a player's attack would not hit a monster's weak point if a tear was present when the weak point was exposed.

Fixed an issue where certain Blangonga attacks would not register stun values.

Fixed an issue where the size of a monster in the Wounded Hollow would change when fast traveling to and from the locale.

Fixed an issue where flying monsters would get stuck on Pop-up Camp locations.

Endemic life

Reduced the amount of guild points earned from capturing certain aquatic life.

Increased the amount of guild points earned from capturing certain rare Whoppers.

Fixed an issue where some endemic life wouldn't disappear after being captured.

Increased the appearance rate for gold crown size Escunite and Grand Escunite.

Fixed an issue where the honey in Area 8 of the Ruins of Wyveria couldn't be gathered with the slinger.

Player

General

Fixed a visual issue that occurred when resetting hunter profile edits.

Increased certain properties for the Artian Cannon I, Artian Cannon II, and Argenesis gunlance.

Added an option that lets you toggle Slinger aiming on/off when your weapon is sheathed.

Fixed an issue where, when recovering stamina, the time left until your stamina would begin to deplete naturally would not reset properly.

Fixed an issue where using the Hook Slinger to activate the Survival Expert skill would allow players to recover health repeatedly.

Fixed an issue where skills that activate when the player is wet would not activate correctly under certain conditions.

Rocksteady Mantle now fully negates stun.

Item use inputs are now prioritized after exiting from the Seikret Pouch menu.

Fixed an issue where follow-up damage would not register correctly for certain weapon types while having the Corrupted Mantle equipped.

Fixed an issue where gestures couldn't be used for a certain period after climbing up a ledge.

Fixed an issue where the hunter would sometimes freeze during the leaping motion.

Fixed an issue where sneak attacks performed in the Wounded Hollow would sometimes not deal normal damage.

Fixed an issue that allowed you to take an extra mantle into a quest by performing specific actions.

Resting will now reset the cooldown for all mantles.

Other minor fixes and related adjustments have been made for all weapon actions.

Great Sword

Fixed an issue where guarding immediately after turning would not properly block attacks.

Long Sword

Fixed an issue where, if a wound was destroyed during the multi-hit sequence of Spirit Helm Breaker, subsequent hits would not register.

Sword & Shield

Fixed an issue where performing a Focus Strike with the Sword & Shield on certain terrain would cause the player to continuously slash while falling for several seconds.

Fixed an issue where Arch-Tempered Rey Dau wouldn't topple even after landing a Focus Strike on a weak point.

Dual Blades

Fixed an issue where a Sliding Slash could not be canceled.

Fixed an issue where Demon Mode attacks could be performed even after exiting Demon Mode.

Hammer

The overall power of attacks has been increased.

Element scaling for Charge Shot and Overhead Smash has been increased.

You can now evade while readying an Upswing attack.

The responsiveness of actions performed while charging has been improved, and sliding has been made easier to perform.

Enlarged the hitboxes for Upswing and sneak attacks.

The cancel timing for Focus Blow: Earthquake is now slightly earlier.

Fixed an issue where selecting an item from the Custom Radial Menu would not automatically use the item after sheathing your weapon.

Hunting Horn

Echo Bubble, Performance, and Focus Strike: Reverb damage has been increased.

Encore damage has been significantly increased.

The cancel timings for Encore and Offset Melody are now slightly earlier.

Toned down the visual effects of Echo Bubbles to improve visibility during a hunt.

Gunlance

The overall power of attacks and element scaling has been increased.

Elemental values and crit rate now apply to the consecutive hit damage of Wyrmstake Cannon.

Adjusted the power of Shelling: increased the attack power scaling for "Slightly Weak" and below, and decreased it for "Slightly Strong" and above.

Increased the attack power scaling for the long shelling type Wyrmstake Cannon.

Slightly decreased the attack power scaling of Wyrmstake Full Blast, while significantly increasing it for Burst Fire.

Fixed an issue where the number of hits from Wyvern's Fire varied depending on the frame rate settings.

Insect Glaive

Improved the behavior of Kinsects so that they fly more accurately in the aimed direction when using Kinsect: Harvest Extract.

Fixed an issue where hitboxes would not function properly when chaining into a Strong Rising Slash Combo from certain attacks.

Fixed an issue where ailments would not be applied by Kinsect attacks despite meeting the conditions.

Fixed an issue where charging your Kinsect consecutively could prevent some of its attacks from hitting monsters.

Light Bowgun

Normal Ammo damage has been increased.

The amount of Rapid Fire Gauge consumed while using Normal Ammo in Rapid Fire Mode has been decreased.

The amount of Rapid Fire Gauge recovered while using Pierce Ammo has been decreased.

Spread Ammo damage has been increased.

The critical range of Spread Ammo has been extended.

The damage of Rapid Chaser Shot's last shot with Spread Ammo has been increased.

The amount of Rapid Fire Gauge recovered while using Spread Ammo has been increased.

The cancel timing for Spread Ammo is now slightly earlier.

The recoil distance of Spread Ammo has been reduced.

The maximum number of hits from Elemental Ammo has been decreased.

Elemental Ammo damage has been decreased.

The amount of Rapid Fire Gauge consumed while using Elemental Ammo in Rapid Fire Mode has been decreased.

Sticky Ammo damage has been increased.

Sticky Ammo stun value has been increased.

The cancel timing for Sticky Ammo is now slightly earlier.

The maximum number of hits from Dragon Ammo has been increased.

Heavy Bowgun

Normal Ammo damage has been increased.

The amount of Ignition Gauge recovered while using Pierce Ammo has been decreased.

Spread Ammo damage has been increased.

The critical range of Spread Ammo has been extended.

The amount of Ignition Gauge recovered while using Spread Ammo has been increased.

The maximum number of hits from Elemental Ammo has been decreased.

Elemental Ammo damage has been decreased.

Sticky Ammo damage has been increased.

Sticky Ammo stun value has been increased.

Adjusted the cancel timing for Sticky Ammo to be earlier.

Slicing Ammo damage has been increased.

Wyvernpiercer Ignition damage has been increased.

The maximum number of hits from Dragon Ammo has been increased.

Bow

Fixed an issue where charging could not be performed after applying coatings while in Aim/Focus Mode.

Fixed an issue where some of the damage for Power Shot would not display during combos using Pierce Coating.

Fixed an issue where the knockback animation from being hit could be overridden if you fired the bow at the same time.

Skills

Added supplemental information to descriptions for damage-related skills such as Bludgeoner.

Fixed an issue where the effects of the skill Maximum Might would not deactivate properly.

Fixed an issue where the Slugger skill would not increase the stun effect of Sticky Ammo.

Fixed an issue where the values for the skill Antivirus was different in certain language versions.

Support Hunters

Adjusted the performance of Olivia to reflect the improvements made to the hammer.

Fixed an issue that caused Support Hunters to be unable to reach certain areas, preventing them from reaching the player.

Fixed an issue that caused Support Hunters to head toward base camp immediately after fast travel.

Seikret

Adjusted the positions of the Handler and Seikret when fishing.

Fixed an issue where changes made in Seikret Customization would not be reflected while in the Grand Hub.

Fixed an issue where riding the Seikret would allow players to enter certain areas that should not be accessible.

Fixed an issue where controls would become unresponsive under certain conditions while riding the Seikret.

Fixed an issue where player health would not recover after a Vigorwasp Delivery or Vigorwasp Revival while riding the Seikret.

Handler

Decreased how often the Handler moves around freely in Suja, Peaks of Accord.

Palico

Adjusted various support moves as follows:

Reduced the frequency of Vigorwasp Delivery after receiving boosts.

Reduced the frequency of Purewasp Delivery.

Increased the likelihood of Vigorwasp Delivery if it previously failed to activate.

Increased the speed of Vigorwasp Delivery and Purewasp Delivery.

Adjusted Palico behavior so that when Vigorwasp Revival is triggered, other actions are canceled more quickly.

Made additional adjustments to Palico actions.

Fixed an issue where player health would not recover after a Vigorwasp Revival was activated.

Fixed an issue where the Palico would receive a status ailment when Vigorwasp Delivery triggered while the Palico is equipped with a weapon with elemental properties.

Miscellaneous

System

A confirmation window no longer appears after obtaining an item when your item pouch is full. The obtained item is automatically sent to your item box.

Fixed an issue where cutscenes from earlier in the story would not be added to the gallery.

Revised the error message that appears when attempting to join a Private Lobby/Squad Lobby via the Hunter Friend Search.

Fixed an issue where the "!" icon would not appear in the Start Menu even after receiving a Hunter Friend Request/Squad Invitation.

Improved the visibility of the remaining time of meal effects. The countdown now displays 10 minutes before expiration.

Health and stamina gauges will now remain expanded while the start menu is open, allowing players to view the duration of meal effects, etc.

Fixed an issue where the size of a creature would differ between the Endemic Life preview and the Aquatic Life Field Guide.

Adjusted the icons for the various support effects to be more visible.

Updated icons related to bases and fast travel locations on the map.

Added a cursor display when changing decorations.

Fixed an issue where controls would become unstable in certain areas of the Oilwell Basin.

Fixed an issue that would cause the game to crash due to insufficient VRAM.

Steam – VRAM usage has been optimized.

PlayStation 5 – Fixed an issue where PS5 activity progress would stay at 95% even after completing them all.

Fixed an issue where "maximum upgrade reached" would display for talismans yet to be fully unlocked in the Upgrade from Box menu.

Fixed an issue where some messages would display while the game was paused.

Fixed an issue where Arabic text would display from left to right in the DLC menu.

Quests

Fixed an issue where quests of certain difficulties would not appear when searching for SOS Flare Quests.

Fixed an issue where certain quests listed as "?????" could not be joined when searching for SOS Flare Quests.

Fixed an issue where Tempered Mizutsune would not appear in the Wounded Hollow.

Adjusted 8★ Investigation Quests and Field Surveys to now grant higher reward money.

Fixed an issue where weapon decorations were being awarded twice in 6★ quest rewards. (Going forward, both weapon and armor decorations will be awarded separately.)

Fixed an issue where, when retrying an Arena/Challenge Quest under certain conditions, the bowgun would not be fully loaded to its maximum capacity.

Fixed an issue where completing an Arena/Challenge Quest at certain times would register the completion time as 0'00"00 in the rankings.

Fixed an issue where the game would fail to load when departing on an Investigation at the same time as other players depending on certain departure animations.

Fixed an issue where, in a Link Party of three or more, it would become impossible to join a quest created by a member who had set specific quest options if the number of members decreased.

Fixed an issue with the difficulty levels of the monsters that appear in the event quests King of a Faraway Sky and Running Wild.

Fixed an issue where the contribution "Perfect Counters" would not appear in the results screen after performing an Offset Attack with the hammer, hunting horn, insect glaive, or heavy bowgun.

Fixed an issue where a Lucky Voucher could be used after returning from a quest and would then be used up on the next quest that you joined.

Other

Fixed an issue where some voice lines would not trigger properly.

Fixed various text issues.

Fixed other miscellaneous issues.

