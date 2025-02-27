Monster Hunter Wilds brings a fresh social experience to the franchise, with Stickers playing a key role in communication. They have been popular since Monster Hunter World, offering hunters a quick and fun way to express themselves during quests. In Monster Hunter Wilds, this feature has been expanded, allowing for more customization and better integration into multiplayer gameplay.

Whether you’re giving strategic commands or just sharing a laugh, Stickers make interactions more engaging. Here’s a detailed guide on how to use and customize Stickers in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Steps to use and customize Stickers in Monster Hunter Wilds

Accessing Stickers in MH Wilds

You can get Stickers from buying different editions of MH Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

To utilize Sticker in MH Wilds, you must first access them from the Communication tab of the main menu. But choosing them is not enough — you must include them in your Radial Menu to be able to use them in-game. This is achieved by going to the Customize Radial Menu option under the Items and Equipment tab.

Here, you can choose to either edit an existing preset or create a completely new Radial Menu setup specifically for them. This is particularly useful for quick communication during intense battles.

Once inside the Radial Menu customization screen, navigate to the Communications section, where you’ll find the Stickers. Assign your chosen to different slots in the Radial Menu for easy access during gameplay.

If you want, you can also create a custom Radial Menu solely for them and rename it to keep things organized. Just remember that the Radial Menu is shared with other essential functions like Healing and SOS signals, so balance is key.

Using Stickers during multiplayer hunts

A still from Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

The Sticker is just not about decorating — it is vital for communication during multiplayer sessions in Monster Hunter Wilds. Once you’ve assigned them to the Radial Menu, they can be quickly used during gameplay, letting you send messages without interrupting the action.

This makes them especially useful for issuing commands or sharing quick reactions in the heat of battle. By setting up a dedicated Radial Menu for them, you can seamlessly communicate with your team without pausing the game.

Editing Sticker texts for Personalization

Hover to the editing menu (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Capcom)

One of the coolest features in MH Wilds is the ability to edit Sticker texts, giving you the freedom to personalize your messages. To do this, go to the Communication tab and select the Sticker you want to modify. Press the appropriate button — Y on Xbox or Triangle on PlayStation (gamepads) — to open the edit menu. From there, choose Edit Text and type your custom message. The edited Sticker will automatically update and appear in your Radial Menu, ready to use.

While customizing, it’s worth noting that Capcom has placed some restrictions on the text content, in line with the game’s ESRB and PEGI ratings. These limitations are in place to maintain a positive and inclusive multiplayer environment. However, you still have plenty of creative freedom to craft funny or strategic messages that suit your playstyle.

