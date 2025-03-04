Best Pokemon Palico designs for Monster Hunter Wilds and design codes

With Monster Hunter Wilds' character creator, Pokemon fans have left no stone unturned in bringing the iconic world of Nintendo's classic monster-tamer franchise to Capcom's monster-slayer series. This lets players dress up their Palico companions in colors and designs reminiscent of iconic names from Game Freak's JRPG titles, such as Pikachu.

This article lists the best Pokemon designs that the Monster Hunter fanbase has come up with for Palicos.

Best Pokemon Palico designs in Monster Hunter Wilds

1) Pikachu

Pikachu Palico design (Image via Capcom)

Code: FG9C77RH9SE9

The fan-favorite yellow mouse that has been a series mainstay since Pokemon Red/Blue/Yellow was no doubt going to be one of the first Pokemon Palico creations in the game. This rendition features the Electric-type mouse's signature yellow fur and red cheek spots, though the long ears and wavy tail are missing.

2) Sprigatito

Sprigatito Palico design (Image via Capcom)

Code: QA8XN4KS4UK6

Sprigatito was first introduced in the latest mainline entry, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, for Nintendo Switch, as one of the three pickable starter creatures. The Grass-type cat's lush green markings are accurately depicted here, and so are its cute red eyes.

3) Lucario

Lucario Palico design (Image via Capcom)

Code: 9S97D8WH57V6

The Steel/fighting-type Lucario is one of the Pokemon fandom's favorite picks and was first seen in Pokemon Diamond/Pearl/Platinum. While the design is not accurately depicted, it's the closest we will get in Monster Hunter Wilds, and fans can even have the Palico use dual-drills to simulate Lucario's melee strikes.

Monster Hunter Wilds is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S.

