How to create and join Squads in Monster Hunter Wilds

Squads in Monster Hunter Wilds is a system that allows players to create a community while exploring or hunting monsters. It enables you to form a team of hunters to challenge the various enemies in this game and also offers other benefits, including letting you communicate with your teammates. The Squads system is one of the most essential tools you can use to coordinate with other hunters.

This article will cover everything you need to know about Squads in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Squads in Monster Hunter Wilds explained

You can talk with Felicita to create Squads (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

You can access the Squads system by going to the Windward Plains Base Camp and talking to Felicita. She will give you a brief overview of the system, including how it works.

How to create a Squad

Go to the Windward Plains Base Camp and talk with Felicita.

Select the “Let’s talk Squads.” option

Go to Manage Squads > Join a New Squad > Create New

Customize the Squad Settings, Emblem Icon, and Emblem Shape to your liking and name your Squad. Once you are satisfied, click on Confirm to create a Squad.

During the Squad creation, you will get the following options:

Squad Settings

Join Approval

Squad Vibe

Rank Preference

Language

Platform

Comment

Emblem Icon

Emblem Shape

Once your Squad has been created and active, you will get the following options:

Member List

Squad Chat

Check Squad Requests

Invite to Squad

Invited Hunters

Edit Squad Profile

Edit Leader Message

Leave

Disband

You will get the Squad ID on this page as well, which you can then share with other hunters so they're able to find and join it.

How to join Squads

Here's how you can join Squads in Monster Hunter Wilds:

Go to the Windward Plains Base Camp and talk with Felicita.

Open Manage Squads and click Join a New Squad.

and click Go to the Squad ID Search and enter the ID to find it, and you will be able to send a request to join it.

If you receive an invitation from a Squad, you will be able to accept the request and join it. Leaving a Squad is quite easy, as you just have to select the Leave option to do so. If you want to permanently delete a Squad, you must be its leader and should use the Disband option. Also, you can only be part of a single Squad at a time.

