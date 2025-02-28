All Mantles in Monster Hunter Wilds and how to get them

Mantles in Monster Hunter Wilds are unique utility-based items that provide players with distinct effects. These objects must be unlocked by completing different quests and then equipped to be used. While unlocking all of them isn't easy, they can all be useful in certain situations.

This article guides you on all the available Mantles in the latest entry in the Monster Hunter franchise.

All available Mantles in Monster Hunter Wilds

Evasion Mantle in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

There are currently five Mantles in Monster Hunter Wilds. Except for the first one, they can only be unlocked by completing specific quests. These all are:

Mantle Effects How to get Ghillie Mantle Conceals you from enemies and enables the use of sneak attacks on unsuspecting monsters. Active for a short period or until you perform an offensive move/take damage. Available from the start. Rocksteady Mantle Removes all damage interactions. This includes knockback caused by monster attacks and wind effects. It additionally grants tremor resistance and removes stun from roars. You’ll also take less damage. Complete the Black Flame Low-Rank story quest, then visit the base camp in Windward Plains and speak to Gemma. She’ll give you the Mantle and a Shockproof Jewel. Mending Mantle The Mending Mantle will heal you back to full health some time after you wear it. Defeat Xu Wu in the Ruins of Wyveria and speak to Gemma at the base camp. Evasion Mantle Increases the invulnerability period when you’re evading. It also grants a temporary attack boost for evading a monster attack at the very last second. Complete the Low Rank campaign and defeat the Frenzied Nerscylla in the Wounded Hollow. Corrupted Mantle Increases affinity and weapon performance at the cost of a decrease in health while equipped. Persistent attacks on monsters will further increase your attack power and affinity. Beat the High-Rank Gore Magala and speak to Gemma.

How to change Mantles in Monster Hunter Wilds

Note that the Ghillie Mantle will always be present in the Radial Menu. Hence, you'll only have the choice for selecting the second one. You must be at a base camp tent or a pop-up camp to change your Mantle. Once there, follow these steps:

Open the Equipment menu tab. Choose the Change Equipment option. Select the mantle you want to equip.

You can also add your Mantle to the Radial Menu for easy access. This allows you to use them much faster. Here's how to do that:

Visit your tent. Choose the item menu. Click on Customize Radial Menu. Select one of the Menu shortcuts. Choose which position/direction you want to put the Mantle on. Head over to Essential Items. Click the Equipped Mantles option and put it on the menu.

How to use Mantles in Monster Hunter Wilds

To use the titular items in Wilds after you've unlocked them, hold down L1/LB (PS5/Xbox), then press the Square/X (PS5/Xbox) button to scroll towards the mantle, and press it again to equip it.

Best Mantles in Monster Hunter Wilds

Corruption Mantle in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming, Capcom)

While all the Mantles have their fair share of advantages and caveats, the best choices here are the Evasion Mantle and Corrupted Mantle.

Evasion Mantle provides a buff to your damage if you evade a monster's attack at the last moment. It also provides a larger period of invulnerability when dodging. This effect adds a layer of strategy to the game as the defensive actions also increase your attack, encouraging a back-and-forth of both. It is a great choice for both ranged and melee builds.

The Corrupted Mantle, on the other hand, encourages an aggressive playstyle. With it equipped, if the player hits the target with repeated attacks, their attack power and affinity will increase. It is a great choice for crit-based builds like those centered around the Longsword and Bow.

