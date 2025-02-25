Monster Hunter Wilds: How to set up Pop-Up camps

Pop-Up camps are a fantastic addition to Monster Hunter Wilds, offering hunters the flexibility to create temporary bases while exploring vast terrains. Unlike traditional Base camps, these camps can be set up on the go, providing strategic advantages, such as fast travel points, gear changes, and a place to rest.

That said, they aren’t marked on your map and can be destroyed by large monsters, making it essential to know where and how to set them up effectively. Here’s a detailed guide on how to make the most out of Pop-Up camps in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Note: This article is based on information from the official blog and open beta tests. Updates will follow once the full game is out.

How do you set up Pop-Up camps in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Finding the perfect spot for camps

Follow the mark (Image via Capcom)

Pop-Up camps in Monster Hunter Wilds can only be set up at designated spots scattered across different regions. These locations aren’t marked by scoutflies, so you’ll have to explore to find them. The key to spotting these sites lies in looking for a green cylindrical area on the ground, surrounded by neon-green butterflies.

These lit-up butterflies act as your primary visual cue, where the location would be best to camp. Even if scoutflies are not guiding the path, the butterflies make it easy to spot the best place.

Building a Pop-Up camp

Here's your camp (Image via Capcom)

Once you’ve identified a suitable spot marked by the neon-green butterflies, setting up a Pop-Up camp is straightforward. Open your Item Bar and select the Camping Kit. Then, press the button allocated to the action depending on your platform – E on PC, Square on PS, or X on Xbox. This initiates a quick animation that completes building your camp.

That being said, you cannot set up a camp if you are battling a gigantic monster or if the location has a camp that is in disrepair.

Situations where you can’t build Pop-Up camps

Even when you're at the right location, there are some occasions when you can't deploy a Pop-Up camp. When you are fighting a large monster, you have to slay it or drop its aggro first before you deploy the camp. You cannot deploy a camp also when a camp has already been destroyed in the same location unless you take it back first.

There is also a restriction on how many camps you can put in a single location, so strategic thinking is required.

Repairing Pop-Up camps

Pop-Up camps are not indestructible and can be destroyed by giant monsters in combat or even just when the monsters are wandering about. If a camp is destroyed, you will get a notice on your screen. Fortunately, these camps repair themselves automatically via camp Purrofessional, although it takes time.

If you're not in a rush, you can hasten the repair by chatting with the Purrofessional at a cost in Guild Points, or the camp will be automatically repaired later.

Why Pop-Up camps get destroyed

Dismantled camp (Image via SEGA)

Pop-Up camps can be destroyed by large monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds. They can be attacked deliberately in a battle or inadvertently destroyed since monsters move about. Turf Wars between rival monsters near your camp also result in collateral damage.

Therefore, choosing safe and strategic locations for your camps is crucial in order to prevent destruction.

How to dismantle a Pop-Up camp

If you no longer need a Pop-Up camp, you can remove it by speaking with the camp Purrofessional. This removes the spot to its default state so you can once again reuse the location on future occasions. If you remove a ruined camp, however, there is a time before you can put another camp down in the same spot.

The length of this restriction isn't specified yet, but it is better to take this into account while planning your camp in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Advantages and benefits of Pop-Up camps

Pop-Up camps are convenient in Monster Hunter Wilds and offer great freedom to the hunters. They are temporary camps that offer rest spots for resting, removing status effects, and restoring the melee weapon sharpness. Also, you can exchange equipment, even your Palicos, which makes them ideal for strategy modification in the course of the hunt.

These camps allow you to access your main Item Box, so you can re-stock or re-arrange your supplies. They are also Fast Travel points, allowing you to travel around big maps more efficiently. If you faint during hunting, you'll be re-spawned at the nearest camp, including Pop-Up camps.

Strategic tips

To maximize the utility of Pop-Up camps, it’s crucial to place them in strategic locations. Avoid setting them up near monster nests or high-traffic areas to minimize the risk of destruction. Positioning them between key hunting grounds or resource-rich zones can significantly cut down travel time.

If you’re tackling a tough monster, setting up a camp nearby allows quick restocks and gear changes without returning to the Base camp. Also, repair destroyed camps promptly to maintain access throughout your hunting expedition.

