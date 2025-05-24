Gray Zone Warfare Enhanced Editions: Price, contents offered, how to buy, and more

Winds of War is the second major Gray Zone Warfare update. The recently released update introduced many new elements to the already existing game editions. There are four different editions to choose from: Standard, Tactical, Elite, and Supporter.

Mentioned below are the pricing for each of these editions, alongside the offered content for these editions in Gray Zone Warfare.

Gray Zone Warfare: How to get the new enhanced editions

Gray Zone Warfare adds various new weapons and armors to the existing editions (Image via MADFINGER Games, a.s.)

Gray Zone Warfare is a PC-exclusive title, and you can only get it from Steam. If you don't already have the game in your library, you can order it by following these steps:

Open Steam and search for the game's name.

Open the official game page.

Choose the edition you want and click the corresponding "Add to Cart" option.

Once payment is completed, the game will be added to your library, ready to be installed.

Once installed, boot up the game and start playing.

If you have the game already and want to upgrade to a different edition, you can open the game's Steam page, where you can easily locate the upgrade options. However, note that if you want the Supporter Edition, you must buy the Tactical and Elite Editions first. Pay the difference between the already owned edition and the desired edition, and you will be good to go.

Everything you need to know about the new enhanced editions in Gray Zone Warfare

Standard Edition ($39.99)

Locker Size: (10X25)

Secure Lockbox: (2X2)

In-game money: $10,000

Starting Gear:

1x Assault Rifle

1x Pistol

1x Knife

1x Belt

2x Pistol Magazines

1x Backpack

1x Water

1x Combat Meal

1x Bandage

1x Tourniquet

1x Surgery Kit

1x Large Blood Bag

1x Splint

1x Painkillers

1x Helmet

1x Armor Plate Carrier

3x Assault Rifle Magazines

Locker Contents

2x Assault Rifles

2x Pistols

2x Stun Grenades

6x Assault Rifle Magazines

4x Pistol Magazines

2x Colimators

2x Flashlight Mounts

2x Flashlights

360x Assault Rifle Ammunition

100x Pistol Rifle Ammunition

2x Helmets

2x Armor Plate Carriers

2x Backpacks

2x Belts

2x Medkits

2x Headsets

1x Nightvision

Locker Contents:

1x Nightvision Mount

2x Eyewear

2x Hats

2x Combat Meals

2x Water

2x Splints

2x Surgery Kits

4x Bandages

2x Tourniquets

2x Painkillers

1x Large Blood Bag

2x Small Blood Bags

Tactical Edition ($67.98)

Locker Size: (10X35)

Secure Lockbox: (2X2)

In-game money: +$5,000

Apart from the contents of the Standard Edition, you will get:

Extra Starting Gear:

1x SMG

2x Grenades

4x SMG Magazines

2x Foregrips

1x Flashlight

160x SMG Ammunition

1x Helmet

1x Ballistic Vest

1x Tactical Rig

1x Backpack

1x Leather Wallet

1x Headset

1x Biocular Nightvision

1x NVG Mount

1x Combat Meal

1x Water

2x Bandages

2x Tourniquets

Elite Edition ($94.98)

Locker Size: (10X45)

Secure Lockbox: (3X2)

In-game money: +$5,000

Apart from the contents of the Standard and Tactical Editions, you will get:

Extra Starting Gear:

1x DMR

1x Pistol

2x Grenades

1x DMR Suppressor

1x Pistol Suppressor

4x DMR Magazines

2x Pistol Magazines

1x Tactical Device

80x DMR Ammunition

1x Helmet

1x Armor Plate Carrier

1x Belt

1x Backpack

2x Medkits

1x Headset

2x Black Masks

1x- Monocular Nightvision

1x NVG Mount

1x NVG Adapter

1x Hat

1x Combat Meal.

1x Water

1x Splint

1x Surgery Kit

2x Tourniquets

1x Painkillers

1x Large Blood Bag

2x Stimulators

Supporter Edition ($119.98)

Locker Size: (10X60)

Secure Lockbox: (3X3)

In-game money: +$5,000

GZW T-Shirt (In-game)

GZW Trousers (In-game)

GZW Gloves (In-game)

Special Supporter Color Name

Exclusive Supporter Badge

Apart from the contents of the other three editions, you will get:

Extra Starting Gear:

1x Assault Rifle

1X Rifle

2x Grenades

1x Rifle Suppressor

3x Assault Rifle Magazines

3x Rifle Magazines

1x Tactical Devices

2x Scopes

2x Scope Mounts

120x Rifle Ammunition

180x Assault Rifle Ammunition

1x Helmet

1x Armor Plate Carrier

1x Beit

1x Backpack

1x Key Holder

1x Medkit

1x Skull Mask

1x Headset

1x Binocular Nightvision

1x NVG Mount

2x Splints

1x Surgery Kit

2x Tourniquets

2x Painkillers

2x Stimulators

1x Large Blood Bag

