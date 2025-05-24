Gray Zone Warfare Enhanced Editions: Price, contents offered, how to buy, and more

Winds of War is the second major Gray Zone Warfare update. The recently released update introduced many new elements to the already existing game editions. There are four different editions to choose from: Standard, Tactical, Elite, and Supporter.
Mentioned below are the pricing for each of these editions, alongside the offered content for these editions in Gray Zone Warfare.
Gray Zone Warfare: How to get the new enhanced editions
Gray Zone Warfare is a PC-exclusive title, and you can only get it from Steam. If you don't already have the game in your library, you can order it by following these steps:
- Open Steam and search for the game's name.
- Open the official game page.
- Choose the edition you want and click the corresponding "Add to Cart" option.
- Once payment is completed, the game will be added to your library, ready to be installed.
- Once installed, boot up the game and start playing.
If you have the game already and want to upgrade to a different edition, you can open the game's Steam page, where you can easily locate the upgrade options. However, note that if you want the Supporter Edition, you must buy the Tactical and Elite Editions first. Pay the difference between the already owned edition and the desired edition, and you will be good to go.
Everything you need to know about the new enhanced editions in Gray Zone Warfare
Standard Edition ($39.99)
- Locker Size: (10X25)
- Secure Lockbox: (2X2)
- In-game money: $10,000
Starting Gear:
- 1x Assault Rifle
- 1x Pistol
- 1x Knife
- 1x Belt
- 2x Pistol Magazines
- 1x Backpack
- 1x Water
- 1x Combat Meal
- 1x Bandage
- 1x Tourniquet
- 1x Surgery Kit
- 1x Large Blood Bag
- 1x Splint
- 1x Painkillers
- 1x Helmet
- 1x Armor Plate Carrier
- 3x Assault Rifle Magazines
- Locker Contents
- 2x Assault Rifles
- 2x Pistols
- 2x Stun Grenades
- 6x Assault Rifle Magazines
- 4x Pistol Magazines
- 2x Colimators
- 2x Flashlight Mounts
- 2x Flashlights
- 360x Assault Rifle Ammunition
- 100x Pistol Rifle Ammunition
- 2x Helmets
- 2x Armor Plate Carriers
- 2x Backpacks
- 2x Belts
- 2x Medkits
- 2x Headsets
- 1x Nightvision
Locker Contents:
- 1x Nightvision Mount
- 2x Eyewear
- 2x Hats
- 2x Combat Meals
- 2x Water
- 2x Splints
- 2x Surgery Kits
- 4x Bandages
- 2x Tourniquets
- 2x Painkillers
- 1x Large Blood Bag
- 2x Small Blood Bags
Tactical Edition ($67.98)
- Locker Size: (10X35)
- Secure Lockbox: (2X2)
- In-game money: +$5,000
Apart from the contents of the Standard Edition, you will get:
Extra Starting Gear:
- 1x SMG
- 2x Grenades
- 4x SMG Magazines
- 2x Foregrips
- 1x Flashlight
- 160x SMG Ammunition
- 1x Helmet
- 1x Ballistic Vest
- 1x Tactical Rig
- 1x Backpack
- 1x Leather Wallet
- 1x Headset
- 1x Biocular Nightvision
- 1x NVG Mount
- 1x Combat Meal
- 1x Water
- 2x Bandages
- 2x Tourniquets
Elite Edition ($94.98)
- Locker Size: (10X45)
- Secure Lockbox: (3X2)
- In-game money: +$5,000
Apart from the contents of the Standard and Tactical Editions, you will get:
Extra Starting Gear:
- 1x DMR
- 1x Pistol
- 2x Grenades
- 1x DMR Suppressor
- 1x Pistol Suppressor
- 4x DMR Magazines
- 2x Pistol Magazines
- 1x Tactical Device
- 80x DMR Ammunition
- 1x Helmet
- 1x Armor Plate Carrier
- 1x Belt
- 1x Backpack
- 2x Medkits
- 1x Headset
- 2x Black Masks
- 1x- Monocular Nightvision
- 1x NVG Mount
- 1x NVG Adapter
- 1x Hat
- 1x Combat Meal.
- 1x Water
- 1x Splint
- 1x Surgery Kit
- 2x Tourniquets
- 1x Painkillers
- 1x Large Blood Bag
- 2x Stimulators
Supporter Edition ($119.98)
- Locker Size: (10X60)
- Secure Lockbox: (3X3)
- In-game money: +$5,000
- GZW T-Shirt (In-game)
- GZW Trousers (In-game)
- GZW Gloves (In-game)
- Special Supporter Color Name
- Exclusive Supporter Badge
Apart from the contents of the other three editions, you will get:
Extra Starting Gear:
- 1x Assault Rifle
- 1X Rifle
- 2x Grenades
- 1x Rifle Suppressor
- 3x Assault Rifle Magazines
- 3x Rifle Magazines
- 1x Tactical Devices
- 2x Scopes
- 2x Scope Mounts
- 120x Rifle Ammunition
- 180x Assault Rifle Ammunition
- 1x Helmet
- 1x Armor Plate Carrier
- 1x Beit
- 1x Backpack
- 1x Key Holder
- 1x Medkit
- 1x Skull Mask
- 1x Headset
- 1x Binocular Nightvision
- 1x NVG Mount
- 2x Splints
- 1x Surgery Kit
- 2x Tourniquets
- 2x Painkillers
- 2x Stimulators
- 1x Large Blood Bag
