Gray Zone Warfare: How to complete King of the Crossroads quest

Gray Zone Warfare continues to evolve with every update, and Patch 0.3 brought plenty of fresh content, including a new vendor (Vulture), dynamic weather, and PvP conflict zones. Among the fresh quests added is King of the Crossroads — a mission that has left many players scratching their heads.

This guide will walk you through how to complete the King of the Crossroads quest in Gray Zone Warfare.

How to complete the King of the Crossroads quest in Gray Zone Warfare

Explore key locations like Khonwan Village and Fanny Paradise to complete the King of the Crossroads quest (Image via MADFINGER Games)

1) Head to Khonwan Village Checkpoint

Your first destination is the Khonwan Village Checkpoint, located south of the map, just east of Nam Thaven. This location is crucial because it holds the first two quest items:

Laptop : Search the house with a door leaning against the wall. The laptop is sitting on a table inside.

: Search the house with a door leaning against the wall. The laptop is sitting on a table inside. Intel Document: Head across the street to the gas station. Inside, look for a table with a kettle, a car, and a bag nearby. The printed paper on the desk is your intel.

Interact with both these items to update your quest progress.

2) Visit the Abandoned Garage

Once the first two items are secured, follow the road heading east. Eventually, you’ll come to the Abandoned Garage. You don’t need to pick anything up here — simply entering the area should trigger the next phase of the quest automatically.

3) Locate the Strip Bar

Continue further east along the same road until you find the strip bar, known as Fanny Paradise. Since the door behind the WC sign is locked, you’ll need a key to get in.

The key is a random drop from AI enemies. Your best bet is to farm NPCs near the Abandoned Garage and around the strip bar itself. Be patient, as the drop rate is low, so it may take a few tries.

Once you finally get the key, return to Fanny Paradise, unlock the door behind the WC sign, and the King of the Crossroads quest will be marked as complete.

