The Last Letter quest in Gray Zone Warfare is one of the many missions you can undertake in the PvPvE open-world milsim FPS. It starts with a simple objective of checking up on a person before adding further tasks you must complete to progress. Although the game gives you directions, finding them in the vast world of Lamang can feel a bit daunting.

This article aims to help you in completing the titular mission.

How to complete the Last Letter quest in Gray Zone Warfare

Note: For clarity, the coordinates will be in the following manner:

[Top number], [right number] - on the cursor when using the map

An NPC named Artisan will give you the Last Letter quest in Gray Zone Warfare. As mentioned by her, you must visit the Nam Thaven area to progress the quest.

Once there, take the road at the northwest corner exiting the region. After passing the first major dirt road going downwards on the map, look for a farm to the south. It should be a large rectangle with a diamond shape inside it. Look for a shed just northwest of it. Or visit the coordinates 165, 121. You are looking for a white motor scooter beside the structure.

The scooter and the dead body beside it (Image via MADFINGER Games || YouTube/@Jayan_TM)

To the moped's left will be a lying dead body. Inspect and report it. This will complete the first objective of the mission. The second task will be to collect a paper note and deliver it to a particular box. The letter will be located inside the house, just left of the dead body/scooter. There should be a plastic chair resting to the right of its entrance (just to identify the place).

The Encrypted Letter on the table (Image via MADFINGER Games || YouTube/@Jayan_TM)

Enter the home and look left to find the "Encrypted Letter" resting on the table. Pick it up.

Handle this letter with care, as it can get lost, forcing you to start a new run. Don't accidentally drop it into a body. You must head to a different location to drop the note and complete the Last Letter quest in Gray Zone Warfare. Look for a shed inside a farm west of Landing Zone (LZ) Mike 3. It should be just below Titan, slightly towards the left. The coordinates are 152, 119. Look for the entrance to a house.

The basket beside the moped (Image via MADFINGER Games || YouTube/@Jayan_TM)

It can be identified by the following items surrounding it: a striped umbrella, two chairs, a table, a sofa, and a scooter. There should be a basket with holes just beside the moped. Drop the letter inside it, and you'll complete the Last Letter quest in Gray Zone Warfare.

