The Precinct: How to extend your Shift time 

In The Precinct, your Shift time decides how long you get to patrol, make arrests, and level up your officer. Each day starts with four random shifts, but they don’t always offer what you need. If you’re trying to unlock specific areas or want more time to clear a district properly, you must make use of the Custom Shift option.

Here’s a guide on how to do it right without wasting time or XP.

How can you extend your Shift time in The Precinct?

A still from The Precinct (Image via Kwalee)

Reach Police Officer 1 first

You won’t get access to Custom Shifts right away. First, you need to level up and reach Police Officer 1. Until then, you're stuck with the four shifts the game assigns randomly each day. To level up quickly, focus on finishing tasks, catching criminals, and turning them in at the precinct.

Completing tasks adds XP and brings you closer to unlocking the customization feature.

Read also - The Precinct: All artifact locations

How to set up a Custom Shift

Once you’re a Police Officer 1, the Custom Shift option becomes available. When the game shows your available shifts at the start of the day, look in the bottom right corner of the screen. There, you’ll find a button to create your Shift.

You can now change the following:

Type of shift

Shift variant

Region

Start time

Duration

To extend time, set the duration for Shift time to the maximum: 24 hours. This gives you a full day to work, which means more time to complete objectives, fight crime, and gain XP without rushing.

Things to keep in mind

Custom shifts don’t unlock new regions. That only happens when completing random shifts with active milestones. So, before switching to them, try to clear all milestones in the Regular Shifts to open up all the available zones.

Once those regions are unlocked, using a 24-hour custom Shift time is a better option. You’ll get more time on the field, can arrest and book criminals manually, and earn more XP than in a standard one.

