If you’re trying to climb the police ranks quickly in The Precinct, you just need to be smart and efficient. XP in this game is connected to how well you handle the streets, so learning to work smarter (and for longer) is the key to sustained progression.

Ad

Whether you’re fresh on the force or just want to speed up your grind, here’s how to level up fast in The Precinct without breaking the law.

How to earn XP and level up fast in The Precinct

Patrolling the city streets in The Precinct — every decision earns XP or costs your badge (Image via Kwalee)

Stay overtime

Ad

Trending

First, don’t clock out when your shift ends. Stick around after hours, as it’s the best way to keep earning XP. Every minute you stay active is more time to respond to calls, patrol the streets, and find cases on your own.

Patrol strategically

Waiting around for dispatch calls slows your progress. Instead, patrol zones that are known for frequent disturbances. Go through hot spots where suspicious activity is common — you'll often uncover cases that aren’t even marked on your map. These lead to quick busts and fast XP gains.

Ad

You can also earn small amounts of XP by dealing with everyday nuisances — hand out parking tickets, stop loiterers, and respond to petty crimes.

Stack charges the smart way

Whenever you make an arrest, dig deep. The more violations you can document, the bigger your XP reward. Pull IDs, search the suspect and their vehicle, use a breathalyzer, check for stolen goods, and don’t forget to read the suspect their rights. Each legitimate charge contributes to your total case.

Ad

However, be careful, as false accusations will get you penalized heavily. If you’re not sure about a charge, it’s better to skip it than risk losing XP.

Drive safely and avoid casualties

Causing chaos during chases might look cool, but it costs you in the long run. Civilian casualties and traffic collisions dock your XP. Stay in control behind the wheel and prioritize clean takedowns — it’s better for your badge and your progress.

Ad

Go after the bigger crimes

While minor crimes give steady XP, major incidents are the real jackpot. Pursue car thefts that turn into chases, violent assaults that escalate, or accidents involving multiple violations. If you manage the arrest and do the paperwork properly, a single case can earn you over 1,000 XP.

Climbing the ranks in The Precinct isn’t about cutting corners — it’s about working smart on every shift. Stay out past hours, track down layered crimes, and keep your reports airtight, and you should do fine.

Also read: How to arrest suspects in The Precinct

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishant Jadhav Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.



Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.



When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.