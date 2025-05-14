5 best tips and tricks for The Precinct

The Precinct is a newly released offering in The Fallen Tree Games title, which is a top-down action-heavy open-world title that puts you in the shoes of a beat cop. However, this experience requires you to follow protocols strictly. You'll be encouraged to perform good policing; however, that shouldn't make your gameplay harder.

This article provides five tips that can aid you in your The Precinct playthrough.

5 helpful tips and tricks for The Precinct

1) Don't be overwhelmed by the Handbook

The Handbook is there to get you familiarized with policework (Image via Kwalee)

When starting the playthrough, you'll be introduced to the Officer Handbook, a menu that contains all the protocols and rules. It might be overwhelming when you see the number of conditions listed in it. However, don't memorize every single listing since the rulebook can be opened anytime.

You should reference the Handbook while making decisions, allowing the knowledge to slowly seep in. Treat the police job just like any other game mechanic; you'll gain more experience while you get accustomed to it.

2) Don't wait for Kelly to be in your car

When a suspect flees, step on the pedal as soon as you can (Image via Kwalee)

Officer Kelly will be your partner who will join you throughout the playthrough. While honest with his work, he is ultimately an AI, and thus, won't always be as efficient as you. A good example of this is how, in some instances, he can take time getting inside your car. While this isn't an issue in normal conditions, it can become a detriment if you're trying to pursue a criminal.

Chases are no joke in The Precinct, you'll need all the edge you can get; any setback can cost you your objective. The game provides arrangements to ensure your attention remains on the crime. While chasing, don't wait for Kelly to get in your car. Start accelerating immediately, and he'll teleport inside if far away. Even if he doesn't, there are no penalties for leaving him.

3) Look out for random events

Roam the streets to keep them safe (Image via Kwalee)

You don't need to wait for Callouts to be notified of a crime. Instead, roam the streets, since crime in The Precinct is procedurally and dynamically generated. If you feel something is out of place, investigate it. There is a chance that a crime might be revealed.

Spontaneous crimes like brawls, crimes that see civilians fleeing from a zone, and armed gang members attacking you will often give you high XP. Even if they don't occur, focus on smaller crimes like parking infractions to pass the time.

4) Don't focus on maintaining your car

Ditch your cruiser if it means losing the suspect (Image via Kwalee)

While your police cruiser will be your ally when roaming around the city and responding to crimes, don't prioritize its maintenance. If you're lagging in a car chase, you can be a little rough with your driving and try to take shortcuts. Breaking fences or driving off-road is fine, but don't hurt civilians at all.

If your car is thrashed during a pursuit, don't hesitate to ditch it and pick up another one (after you unlock the ability for the same). You can also spawn a new vehicle from the support menu if an emergency arises. However, that is not to say you should treat the game like GTA and crash cars recklessly.

5) Upgrades that should take priority

The upgrade section in The Precinct (Image via Kwalee)

Physical upgrades should be prioritised first, as they will make your initial hours a bit easier. These are some important ones:

+50% Health

More Stamina

Timid Breath

Following that, you can invest some tokens into Combat perks like the Additional Holster.

Max Support Tokens and Riot Van Support can be good investments in the Policing tab. Vehicle upgrades should not be at the top of your priority list, as car stats won't matter until later on.

