Is The Precinct available on Xbox Game Pass?

The Precinct is a new sandbox title characterized by neon-noir aesthetics, placing you as a police officer tasked with combating crime. The protagonist is Nick Cordell Jr., whose responsibilities include investigating corruption and apprehending criminals within the fictional metropolis of Averno City. Additionally, this top-down shooter offers exhilarating vehicle pursuits.
Although the title was released on May 13, 2025, and is accessible on multiple platforms, gamers are inquiring about its availability on Xbox Game Pass. Regrettably, The Precinct is not part of the Xbox Game Pass offerings.
Read on to learn further details regarding the title's release, pricing, and additional information.
You cannot play The Precinct through Xbox Game Pass
Developed by Fallen Tree Game, the top-down shooter offers a significant sandbox experience. As a police officer, your role involves patrolling the streets and responding to callouts to combat highly destructive criminals. You can navigate pursuits and confrontations according to your preferred approach, concluding the investigations with your strategy.
The game has been launched simultaneously across multiple platforms, including PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam and the Epic Games Store). However, it is not accessible for play via Xbox Game Pass as of this writing.
While the base game costs $29.99 for all platforms, there's an ongoing offer only for PC users. Until May 20, 2025, you can purchase the game for $25.49 on Steam and the Epic Games Store.
The game took six years to make, and the developers shared that The Precinct is a tribute to the police stories, 1980s cinemas, immersive open worlds, and action-packed arcades. They also asserted,
"It has been crafted with love, not just by us, but by everyone who followed our open development, gave feedback on the demo, shared our posts, or backed a bold idea from a small team with a big vision. You helped us shape the experience, find the soul of the city, and inspire us with your passion for the game."
While it's unfortunate that it is not available on the Game Pass, it was more or less expected that Microsoft wouldn't include a game not developed by a first-party studio on launch day. Anyhow, with enough attention and success, The Precinct can make its inclusion in Xbox Game Pass down the road.
