How long is The Precinct 

By Shrayan Mitra
Modified May 14, 2025 08:12 GMT
The Precinct runtime explored (Image via Kwalee)
The Precinct runtime explored (Image via Kwalee)

The Precinct is an action sandbox role-playing game developed by Fallen Tree Games. It was released on May 13, 2025, and is available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. In this game, you get to roam the streets of Averno City as a cop, where you are tasked to clean up the city of gang violence. The entire campaign will take you roughly 12 hours to finish

Ad

This article will provide a brief overview of the main storyline including any variables that might change the runtime for you.

Also read: Sniper Elite: Resistance review: An intense sandbox experience, but not enough

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

How long does it take to finish The Precinct?

Although 12 hours is the estimated time, The Precint being a sandbox game, it might take you two to three hours more, depending on your playstyle.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Since you are tasked to clean up the streets of Averno City all the while trying to solve your father’s murder, the game takes you on a journey of exciting car chases, street crimes, and violent shootouts. Each of these sandbox elements in the game will test your decision-making skills and affect the outcome, thereby making the entire campaign time variable.

A brief overview of The Precinct

The Precinct is an action-adventure role-playing sandbox title from Fallen Tree Games. The main premise of the game is to bring justice for your father’s murder, which is supposedly linked to gang violence.

Ad

The main character, Officer Nick Cordell Jr, is a rookie police officer trying to rid the streets of Averno City of drugs and crimes. You get to live the life of a new police officer as he learns the harsh ways of keeping a city clean and its citizens safe.

Check out: Every major sandbox change and rework confirmed with Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine

This covers everything you need to know about The Precinct and its overall runtime. It has a mesmerizing storyline and captivating gameplay that will keep you on your toes till the very end. If you are a fan of thrilling sandbox titles, this is definitely worth looking into.

Ad

Read more:

About the author
Shrayan Mitra

Shrayan Mitra

Twitter icon

Shrayan is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda but he started his career as a Dental Surgeon. A lifelong love of video games culminated in him choosing to follow his heart. When it comes to his work, he enjoys creating original content and delivering timely news from trustworthy sources.

When it comes to the esports scene, Shrayan closely follows pro Valorant tournaments and can’t get enough of how entertaining they are to watch and how much he can learn, especially from his favorite team—Paper Rex. That he’s inspired by Tarik and Benjyfishy’s versatile and competitive nature is a testament to this.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications