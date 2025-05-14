How long is The Precinct 

The Precinct is an action sandbox role-playing game developed by Fallen Tree Games. It was released on May 13, 2025, and is available to play on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. In this game, you get to roam the streets of Averno City as a cop, where you are tasked to clean up the city of gang violence. The entire campaign will take you roughly 12 hours to finish

This article will provide a brief overview of the main storyline including any variables that might change the runtime for you.

How long does it take to finish The Precinct?

Although 12 hours is the estimated time, The Precint being a sandbox game, it might take you two to three hours more, depending on your playstyle.

Since you are tasked to clean up the streets of Averno City all the while trying to solve your father’s murder, the game takes you on a journey of exciting car chases, street crimes, and violent shootouts. Each of these sandbox elements in the game will test your decision-making skills and affect the outcome, thereby making the entire campaign time variable.

A brief overview of The Precinct

The Precinct is an action-adventure role-playing sandbox title from Fallen Tree Games. The main premise of the game is to bring justice for your father’s murder, which is supposedly linked to gang violence.

The main character, Officer Nick Cordell Jr, is a rookie police officer trying to rid the streets of Averno City of drugs and crimes. You get to live the life of a new police officer as he learns the harsh ways of keeping a city clean and its citizens safe.

This covers everything you need to know about The Precinct and its overall runtime. It has a mesmerizing storyline and captivating gameplay that will keep you on your toes till the very end. If you are a fan of thrilling sandbox titles, this is definitely worth looking into.

