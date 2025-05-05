Every major sandbox change and rework confirmed with Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine 

Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine is only a day away. Since it will be a mini-season before the main expansion, there will be several changes to the game's sandbox. Some updates have been confirmed to shift the meta, while others have been confirmed to simply keep the gear pieces' balance in check. Like many major updates, the Rite of the Nine will receive a hotfix version 8.2.6.

This article lists some major sandbox changes players can expect on May 6.

List of a few major Destiny 2 Rite of the Nine sandbox changes

The upcoming patch will have significant changes to damage numbers and complete reworks to a few abilities. While some changes have been teased before launch, the complete patch notes will be revealed with Rite of the Nine launch on May 6. Here is a list of all the important changes known so far before the update's release:

Increased cooldown for Prismatic super.

for Prismatic super. Increased tracking and damage for Withering Blade.

for Withering Blade. Fixed tracking for all Solar throwing Blades.

for all Solar throwing Blades. Lion Rampart has buffs for weapon hip-fire and an AE buff with aim-down-sight.

has buffs for weapon hip-fire and an AE buff with aim-down-sight. Riskrunner now has increased aim-down-sight falloff.

now has increased aim-down-sight falloff. Finality's Augur will deal more damage across all projectiles.

will deal more damage across all projectiles. High Impact Framed Auto Rifle now deals more base and precision damage.

now deals more base and precision damage. Precision Auto Rifle now deals more base and precision damage.

now deals more base and precision damage. Radiant Dance Machine major nerf with Accuracy falloff distance reduced by 60%, Accuracy bonus reduced by 60%.

major nerf with Accuracy falloff distance reduced by 60%, Accuracy bonus reduced by 60%. Lord of Wolves Exotic Shotgun will deal 30% less damage with hip-fire in PvE.

will deal 30% less damage with hip-fire in PvE. Scatter Grenades' damage is reduced against players.

is reduced against players. Lunafaction Boots will have a reduced range on empowering rifts by 50%.

Lord of Wolves Exotic Shotgun in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Readers looking to get a full list of patch notes must wait for the May 6 release at 9 am PT.

Regarding additions, the Rite of the Nine update will have three new weapons added to the core activities. There will also be reissued Dungeon weapons with Adept versions as well.

