Sandbox games have long been ruling the gaming world, since they allow players more freedom to relive their fantasies during their playtimes. Gamers can assume the role of a prolific builder in a game like Minecraft and build a mega city or medieval town from scratch, become skilled administrators in the Cities Skylines series, or become total anarchists in games like GTA Online and the Red Dead series.

Choosing the best sandbox game is an arduous task because they are all unique in their ways. However, some games have taken this genre to new heights by introducing more activities than others. This article looks at six games that are considered the crown jewels of sandbox games.

Sandbox games are diverse but similar in allowing freedom to players

A meticulously planned city ( Image via Paradox Interactive )

6. Cities Skylines

In this game, players assume the role of mayors to build and develop beautiful, lively megacities. As the erstwhile famous SimCity fell out of favor with game fans, Cities Skylines quickly filled the void and became one of the best city-building games. Players can chart their path in this game according to their unique playing style.

The control a player can have in this building simulation is worth mentioning - they can build their own sports hub or amusement park from scratch, and create beautiful forest reserves, tourist spots, or education hubs to their liking. Cities Skylines gives a minuscule view of the administrative challenges that come with running a megacity.

San Andreas is one of the most loved cities in the GTA Series. ( Image via Rockstar Games )

5. GTA Online

GTA Online is an action-adventure open-world game, where, despite some set missions, players can mostly chart their paths and fates. The decade-old title has not lost its charm, and its fan base has been ever expanding, even in 2025. Regular updates from a dedicated team of game makers have maintained the game's relevance to this day.

The players start as petty criminals and take assignments from Lester and Lamar, to make a name for themselves. The ultimate goal of this game is to build a criminal empire, but the players can indulge in other in-game activities besides just working towards the end-goal. They can organize heists, set up multiple business models, visit recreation centers, or simply explore the map.

Euclid Galaxy is probably one of the most populated galaxies in No Man's Sky ( Image via Hello Games )

4. No Man's Sky

No Man's Sky is a classic case of a botched game launch, where the game makers failed to meet the promises made to their fan base. However, the title has come a long way from its tumultuous infancy. Hello, Games' game-makers have worked consistently to make it one of the best sandbox games.

No Man's Sky has indeed made a spectacular comeback in gaming history by becoming one of the most popular space exploration games in recent times. Players can experience the thrill of discovering the universe, while they participate in combat, build beautiful bases, defeat pirates, mine asteroids for minerals, meet aliens, and learn their culture.

Spawning model in Gary's Mod (Image via Facepunch Studio)

3. Gary's Mod

Gary's Mod, popularly known as GMod, is an exciting sandbox game with a large player base. This two-decade-old game's charm still appeals to sandbox game enthusiasts. GMod, initially developed as a mod for Valve's Source game engine, does not set a goal for the players; it is like a blank canvas that allows players to exercise their creativity and draw captivating stories.

GMod has a robust modding community that has kept the game relevant by introducing new and updated mods regularly. Players enjoy different types of activities in the game, including role-play, hunting monsters, battling other players, fighting NPCs, or launching someone to the sky to enjoy the ragdoll effect.

Stunning details used in Red Dead Redemption make the game thoroughly enjoyable (Image via Rockstar Games)

2. Red Dead Redemption 2

The magnum opus of 2018 is best known for its gritty story, captivating characters, and immense details. Though this game offers a beautiful backstory, it has several features of sandbox games. Red Dead Redemption 2 features one of the vastest maps in gaming history, allowing ample scope for players to explore the vast land.

Besides following the story, players indulge in in-game activities, like hunting wild animals, fishing in the lakes, or bounty hunting. Many gamers also like to experience the adrenaline rush of gun duels. Those who prefer to play the messiah of the unfortunate, can find many NPCs throughout the game and help them.

Crafting and exploration are the main attractions of Minecraft (Image via Spectreraider)

1. Minecraft

Minecraft is easily the crown jewel of sandbox games. Players are spawned in a hostile world crowded with Skeletons, Creepers, Zombies, Spiders, and much more. This game excels in exploration, mining, and crafting to survive in a harsh environment. Players enjoy the freedom to assume the roles of an explorer, a builder, a researcher, or a conqueror through their playstyles.

Minecraft does not feature a story or fixed mission but allows players to create their own ones. Players can build simple houses, farms, or complex structures, like airplanes, ships, tanks, etc. The sheer volume of items that can be created and crafted is bound to amaze everybody. Moreover, the multiplayer mode allows players to team up and experience the thrill of role-playing.

