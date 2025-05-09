  • home icon
Ultimate Town Sandbox codes (May 2025)

By Hiba Bin Billes
Modified May 09, 2025 14:22 GMT
Ultimate Town Sandbox codes
Latest codes in Ultimate Town Sandbox (Image via Roblox)

Ultimate Town Sandbox codes will help you fill your inventory at the start with any character you select. In this Roblox game, you will experience a complete open-world sandbox feature where the entire adventure can be customized to be real inside a town. You can select from eight unique characters, each having abilities and a personal backstory.

You can work at places like Pat's Pizza Parlor, Cafe Verde, the hospital, or Burger Bite. If you want more action, try bounty hunting, rob a shop, or search for hidden treasure chests and Easter eggs. Getting around is not only easy but also fun, as you can drive cars, fly helicopters, or ride boats to roam around the huge map.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Ultimate Town Sandbox. We’ll update the page whenever new codes are released.

All Ultimate Town Sandbox codes (Active)

Free active codes in Ultimate Town Sandbox (Image via Roblox)
Here are the active codes for Ultimate Town Sandbox:

List of active Ultimate Town Sandbox codes
CodeReward
SAMIVERSARY
Party outfit, 50 cake, and a confetti cannon on Sam (Latest)
ARIVERSARY
Party outfit, 50 cake, and a confetti cannon on Ari
TOMIVERSARY
Party outfit, 50 cake, and a confetti cannon on Thomas
ANNISAACARY
Party outfit, 50 cake, and a confetti cannon on Isaac
ALEXIVERSARY
Party outfit, 50 cake, and a confetti cannon on Alexia
ANNIJASONRY
Party outfit, 50 cake, and a confetti cannon on Jason
BILLIVERSARY
Party outfit, 50 cake, and a confetti cannon on Bill
ANNICYPRUSARY
Party outfit, 50 cake, and a confetti cannon on Mayor Cyprus
HAPPYBIRTHDAYUTS
$10,000 and 250 Quest Tickets on a character of your choice
CROWNExclusive Outfit for Thomas
Inactive Ultimate Town Sandbox codes

Below is the list of expired codes for Ultimate Town Sandbox.

List of Ultimate Town Sandbox inactive codes
CodeReward
10MIL
10,000 Cash and 100 Quest Tickets
HALLOWEENFree Rewards
QUESTINGFree Rewards
BOUNTYHUNTERFree Rewards
FIFTYTHOUSANDMEMBERSFree Rewards
TREASUREFINDERFree Rewards
ISLANDVILLAGEFree Rewards
SUMMERTIMEFree Rewards
JOBATTIREFree Rewards
How to redeem Ultimate Town Sandbox codes

Redeem codes in Ultimate Town Sandbox (Image via Roblox)
Redeeming codes for Ultimate Town Sandbox is a straightforward process:

  • Open Ultimate Town Sandbox on Roblox.
  • Click on the bag icon.
  • Copy any active code from this guide and paste it into the "Input code" text box.
  • Click on the redeem button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Ultimate Town Sandbox codes about, and what’s their importance?

Play many characters in Ultimate Town Sandbox (Image via Roblox)
Codes for Ultimate Town Sandbox give you a bunch of exciting rewards like cool outfits, cake, a confetti cannon, and tons of fun items for every character. On top of that, you get 10,000 in-game money, 250 quest tickets for any character of your choice, and exclusive outfits for selected characters.

These rewards not only make the game more fun but also help you explore, complete quests, and enjoy the town with your friends in style.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Ultimate Town Sandbox codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Ultimate Town Sandbox invalid code issue (Image via Roblox)
Code for Ultimate Town Sandbox errors are typically due to input issues like typos, spacing errors, or misread characters. They are often time-sensitive or single-use, meaning they may already be expired or redeemed.

Also check: Roblox Blox Fruits Codes

Where to find new Ultimate Town Sandbox codes

You can find the latest codes for Ultimate Town Sandbox on the InfiniDev Roblox group and Discord server.

FAQs on Ultimate Town Sandbox code

What is the latest Ultimate Town Sandbox code?

"SAMIVERSARY" is the latest code, granting you a party outfit, 50 cakes, and a confetti cannon on Sam.

Which code provides the best rewards in Ultimate Town Sandbox?

"HAPPYBIRTHDAYUTS" grants $10,000 and 250 quest tickets on a character of your choice, making it the prime code.

How beneficial are codes for Ultimate Town Sandbox?

Codes unlock fun outfits, items, and bonuses to help you explore, quest, and play in style.

Hiba Bin Billes

Hiba Bin Billes is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Roblox. She began her career as an SPS Associate at Amazon Development Centre before transitioning to a startup in Bangalore. However, her zest for journalism led to a shift in ambition, and she is currently pursuing her Master’s in English Literature.

Hiba emphasizes the importance of cross-referencing information across multiple sources and ascertaining the credibility of the content she includes in her articles.

Hiba hails from a family of gamers. The Counter-Strike series, in particular, offered her a menagerie of wonderful experiences and friends early in her gaming journey.
She continues her exploits with the series to this day, with CS2 currently commanding her attention.

In 2019, Hiba dove into GTA V roleplay and assumed the character of a journalist. The virtual experience gave her the confidence to pursue this career in real life as she gained insight into the positive effects of disseminating news. She would gladly dive into the GTA V world Jumanji-style if given an opportunity.

Hiba prefers multiplayer titles as she loves spending quality time with her friends virtually. She adores simulation games — a genre she recommends for cynics and newcomers — and action-packed FPS titles. Hiba’s gaming interests also yielded a YouTube channel named 'Heba Gaming,' which has close to 9,000 subscribers.

In her free time, Hiba finds comfort in cooking and poring through novels.

Know More

