Jujutsu Infinite Sandbox guide

Jujutsu Infinite players can take part in various in-game activities, including completing missions and engaging in boss battles. The Sandbox mode allows you to access some of this content, which typically requires extensive grinding to get to, with almost no restrictions.

This article guides on how to access Sandbox mode and lists everything currently available within it.

What to know about the Sandbox mode in Jujutsu Infinite

This NPC will teleport you to the Sandbox mode (Image via Roblox)

To access the Sandbox mode in Jujutsu Infinite, approach the PvP section and interact with the NPC named Jake (from Adventure Time). You can see “Sandbox” written over him. Once you select the "teleport" option, he will teleport you to the mode, which is accessible to all players, regardless of whether they participated in the early access version of the Roblox game.

Trending

The Sandbox mode unlocks most of the game's content, including almost every consumable, armor, and weapon. While some features might still be restricted, they are expected to become accessible with future updates.

Here is everything you have access to in the Sandbox mode:

Items - The mode fills your inventory with almost every item available in the game. You can use this opportunity to try out different armor and weapons.

The mode fills your inventory with almost every item available in the game. You can use this opportunity to try out different armor and weapons. Status Points - In this mode, you will have maximum status points, which means you can use them to try new builds.

In this mode, you will have maximum status points, which means you can use them to try new builds. Innate Techniques - When in the Sandbox mode, you can try out any of the Innante Techniques in the game regardless of what you rolled before. You can unlock Skills using status points, which shouldn't be a problem since you have maximum points.

When in the Sandbox mode, you can try out any of the Innante Techniques in the game regardless of what you rolled before. You can unlock Skills using status points, which shouldn't be a problem since you have maximum points. Practice Fighting - In the Sandbox Mode, you will notice a few platforms and some enemies atop them. You can practice your fighting skills here. This is one of the best ways to get better at the game and learn all the mechanics.

You can try out every Innate Technique in the Sandbox mode (Image via Roblox)

Sorcerer Killer - You can also interact with the Sorcerer Killer NPC and enable/disable the Heavenly Restriction ability.

You can also interact with the Sorcerer Killer NPC and enable/disable the Heavenly Restriction ability. The Comedian - You will also find the Comedian while in the Sandbox Mode who lets you roll for different emotes.

Also check: How to get Maximum Scrolls in Jujutsu Infinite

Best use of the Sandbox Mode

Since the Sandbox Mode gives you access to a variety of things with no restrictions, it is the best place to check out different items and test out builds. You can also see which technique is useful and should be unlocked before you do so in the real game modes.

This not only saves you a lot of time but also the status points. Another use of the Sandbox Mode is to get used to different fighting styles. You can keep practicing on the dummies until you feel comfortable with the skills and techniques.

You can also check out different items like the Purified Curse Hand which can be quite hard to obtain and check out its use.

FAQs about Jujutsu Infinite

How to access the Sandbox mode in Jujutsu Infinite

You can access the Sandbox by interacting with the NPC named Jake, near the PvP mode area.

Do you have maximum status points in Sandbox Mode in Jujutsu Infinite?

Yes, you have maximum status points in the Sandbox Mode.

Can you equip armor in the Sandbox Mode in Jujutsu Infinite?

Yes, you can access and equip various armor when in this mode.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024