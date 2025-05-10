Is Mafia: The Old Country coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Mafia: The Old Country is the next entry in the iconic crime series from 2K, but with a twist: It is a prequel entry. Fans of the long-running franchise will no doubt be invested in what's to come; however, newcomers may be more cautious since this is a departure from past series installments. That said, players expecting an Xbox Game Pass day one launch for the game will be disappointed, as none is planned.
Mafia: The Old Country is a paid launch across PC and consoles, so newcomers will not get a chance to try it out for free via Microsoft's extensive game catalog service. Here are the full details.
What platforms is Mafia: The Old Country on?
The upcoming third-person action-adventure game is aiming for launch on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms only. Its inclusion on the Xbox Game Pass catalog could have allowed subscribers to check out the game at no extra cost. As such, fans wanting to give this new linear adventure a story a whirl before purchasing it are out of luck.
While the game will not be arriving on Xbox Game Pass for the foreseeable future, players intrigued by the Mafia franchise are in luck; the remake of the first game, Mafia: Definitive Edition, is available on the subscription service. As such, new fans can start with this entry before experiencing the events that led to the original before playing the upcoming prequel story.
What is Mafia: The Old Country about?
Set in the Sicilian countryside in 1900s Italy, players step into the shoes of the protagonist Enzo Favara, who must prove his worth among the criminal underworld ranks of the Cosa Nostra. As a third-person shooter, the hero will fight across various locales from the sunny Italian ruralscape to underground crypts.
Armed with melee weapons and firearms, this latest entry iterates upon the combat system of previous Mafia games as players will be forced into cover fights across leels with takedowns and stealth also an option. With cinematic flair rivaling that of mobster movies, an authentic new Mafia experience awaits when the game launches later this year.
Mafia: The Old Country will arrive on August 8, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.
