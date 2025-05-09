Will Mafia: The Old Country be on Nintendo Switch 2?

Mafia: The Old Country takes fans to the Sicilian countryside with a new prequel adventure. It is headed to PC and consoles later this year, but what about Nintendo Switch 2? The next-gen hybrid console from Nintendo is also aiming for a 2025 launch, but if fans were expecting the Mafia series to debut on it with the upcoming entry, then they will be disappointed.

Simply put, there is no confirmation that Mafia: The Old Country is getting a Nintendo Switch 2 version at the moment. Here's everything to know about Hangar 13's latest entry in the long-running crime adventure series and the platforms it is coming to.

Could Mafia: The Old Country run on Nintendo Switch 2

Built on Unreal Engine 5, it should be technically feasible on the next-gen Nintendo console (Image via 2K)

The game is slated for release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms on August 8, 2025. While the Nintendo Switch 2 will be released to the public a couple of months earlier on June 5, 2025, there is no indication at the moment that the title will make it over to the hybrid console.

That said, third-party support for the original Nintendo Switch was solid, with publisher 2K bringing over many iconic games, including entries from the BioShock and Borderlands series. For this successor console, it's confirmed to be even stronger as 2K is bringing WWE, Madden, and more franchises that have never seen the light of day on a Nintendo platform.

With technically impressive titles like Star Wars Outlaws and Cyberpunk 2077 already headed to the upcoming hybrid platform, followed by rumors of games like Assassin's Creed: Shadows, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and more, the system has proven itself to be capable enough. As such, it is entirely possible that a port of Mafia: The Old Country for Nintendo Switch 2 could arrive in the future, especially since it is a linear affair this time instead of being an open world like past games.

Mafia: The Old Country launches on August 8, 2025, for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S

