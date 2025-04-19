Assassin's Creed Shadows Nintendo Switch 2 release hinted by ratings

One of 2025's best games, Assassin's Creed Shadows, could soon be headed to the Nintendo Switch 2. The official PEGI ratings website for the game lists the upcoming Nintendo hybrid console on its main home page. This is mentioned alongside other PC and console platforms on which the open-world stealth adventure game is already available on.
If legit, it would suggest that publisher Ubisoft has some big things in store for Nintendo fans. Here's everything to know about Assassin's Creed Shadows on Nintendo Switch 2.
Assassin's Creed Shadows for Nintendo Switch 2 has been rated on PEGI
The main PEGI home page features a list of "Most Searched" games on the website, the top of which is Ubisoft's latest entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise. Interestingly, the listed platforms also feature the Nintendo Switch 2 for some reason. Oddly, though, this new mention is nowhere to be found upon opening the actual PEGI ratings page for the game.
Perhaps this has to do with the fact that the game page lists release dates for the title across all platforms. As such, Nintendo Switch 2 might not yet be mentioned since there is no confirmed announcement yet, much less a release date. That said, it does bode well for Nintendo fans as the page was updated recently.
In other words, a reveal for the Nintendo Switch 2 version could be around the corner. Interestingly, there were whispers earlier this year about the controversial title arriving on the next-gen Nintendo system. While fan concerns about the feasibility of a portable rendition make sense, the little hybrid console has shown itself to be capable, with some impressive ports of major games that have been announced.
This includes Ubisoft's own Star Wars Outlaws, an open-world experience that uses a software-based raytracing solution for its lighting that was revealed at the latest Nintendo Switch 2 Direct showcase. We will have to wait and see how things turn out for a potential port for Shadows.
