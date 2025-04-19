Assassin's Creed Shadows Nintendo Switch 2 release hinted by ratings

One of 2025's best games, Assassin's Creed Shadows, could soon be headed to the Nintendo Switch 2. The official PEGI ratings website for the game lists the upcoming Nintendo hybrid console on its main home page. This is mentioned alongside other PC and console platforms on which the open-world stealth adventure game is already available on.

Ad

If legit, it would suggest that publisher Ubisoft has some big things in store for Nintendo fans. Here's everything to know about Assassin's Creed Shadows on Nintendo Switch 2.

Assassin's Creed Shadows for Nintendo Switch 2 has been rated on PEGI

The listing has seemingly been updated to feature Nintendo Switch 2 (Image via PEGI)

The main PEGI home page features a list of "Most Searched" games on the website, the top of which is Ubisoft's latest entry in the Assassin's Creed franchise. Interestingly, the listed platforms also feature the Nintendo Switch 2 for some reason. Oddly, though, this new mention is nowhere to be found upon opening the actual PEGI ratings page for the game.

Ad

Trending

Perhaps this has to do with the fact that the game page lists release dates for the title across all platforms. As such, Nintendo Switch 2 might not yet be mentioned since there is no confirmed announcement yet, much less a release date. That said, it does bode well for Nintendo fans as the page was updated recently.

Read More: Nintendo Switch 2 reportedly getting Assassin's Creed Shadows, Metal Gear Solid Delta, and other major games

Ad

In other words, a reveal for the Nintendo Switch 2 version could be around the corner. Interestingly, there were whispers earlier this year about the controversial title arriving on the next-gen Nintendo system. While fan concerns about the feasibility of a portable rendition make sense, the little hybrid console has shown itself to be capable, with some impressive ports of major games that have been announced.

This includes Ubisoft's own Star Wars Outlaws, an open-world experience that uses a software-based raytracing solution for its lighting that was revealed at the latest Nintendo Switch 2 Direct showcase. We will have to wait and see how things turn out for a potential port for Shadows.

Also Read: Assassin's Creed Shadows review bombed 1-star for being "woke"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.