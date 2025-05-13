  • home icon
  • PlayStation leaks Stellar Blade PC release date along with Complete Edition

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified May 13, 2025 07:02 GMT
Stellar Blade PC
PlayStation accidentally reveals Stellar Blade's release date on PC (Image via Shift Up)

In a now-deleted video, PlayStation has revealed the release date for the Stellar Blade PC port and its Complete Edition. The much-anticipated, critically acclaimed action-adventure title will finally be released on this platform on June 11, 2025. The Complete Edition, which will also contain all of the DLCs and everything else the game offers, will launch on PC and PS5.

The Stellar Blade Complete Edition will compile both the NieR: Automata and the upcoming Goddess of Victory: Nikke DLCs together, alongside a few extra costumes for Eve as bonus rewards.

PlayStation accidentally reveals Stellar Blade PC release date and the Complete Edition in a now-deleted trailer

Someone made an oopsie... (PC Trailer, June 11th) byu/Alekstra instellarblade
A now-deleted official trailer for the game went up on the PlayStation YouTube channel, highlighting all the important details regarding Stellar Blade's upcoming release on PC. The game will not only support Nvidia's DLSS and AMD's FSR Upscaling technologies but also be set to feature Ultrawide Resolution.

It will also feature an unlocked frame rate, Japanese and Chinese voice-overs, DualSense controller support for haptic feedback and trigger effects, a new boss battle (likely for the Goddess of Victory collab DLC) , 25 new outfits, and higher resolution environment textures.

The Stellar Blade PC port and Complete Edition will contain the following items:

  • Stellar Blade base game
  • Pre-order bonuses: Classic Round Glasses for Eve
  • Pre-order bonuses: Ear Armor Earrings for Eve
  • Pre-order bonuses: Planet Diving Suit (White Edition) for Eve
  • Complete Edition bonuses: Fluffy Bear Pack drone cosmetics
  • Complete Edition bonuses: Planet Diving Suit (Captain) for Eve
  • Twin Expansion Pack
  • NieR: Automata DLC
  • Goddess of Victory: Nikke DLC
  • Goddess of Victory: Nikke CD-Key that will give you limited-time outfits for Shift Up's free-to-play mobile gacha game.

We will update this article as soon as PlayStation and Shift Up reveal more official information regarding the upcoming Stellar Blade PC port and the Complete Edition.

Supratim Sarkar

Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.
When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders.

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
