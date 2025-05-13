PlayStation leaks Stellar Blade PC release date along with Complete Edition

In a now-deleted video, PlayStation has revealed the release date for the Stellar Blade PC port and its Complete Edition. The much-anticipated, critically acclaimed action-adventure title will finally be released on this platform on June 11, 2025. The Complete Edition, which will also contain all of the DLCs and everything else the game offers, will launch on PC and PS5.

Ad

The Stellar Blade Complete Edition will compile both the NieR: Automata and the upcoming Goddess of Victory: Nikke DLCs together, alongside a few extra costumes for Eve as bonus rewards.

PlayStation accidentally reveals Stellar Blade PC release date and the Complete Edition in a now-deleted trailer

Ad

Trending

A now-deleted official trailer for the game went up on the PlayStation YouTube channel, highlighting all the important details regarding Stellar Blade's upcoming release on PC. The game will not only support Nvidia's DLSS and AMD's FSR Upscaling technologies but also be set to feature Ultrawide Resolution.

It will also feature an unlocked frame rate, Japanese and Chinese voice-overs, DualSense controller support for haptic feedback and trigger effects, a new boss battle (likely for the Goddess of Victory collab DLC) , 25 new outfits, and higher resolution environment textures.

Ad

The Stellar Blade PC port and Complete Edition will contain the following items:

Stellar Blade base game

Pre-order bonuses: Classic Round Glasses for Eve

Classic Round Glasses for Eve Pre-order bonuses: Ear Armor Earrings for Eve

Ear Armor Earrings for Eve Pre-order bonuses: Planet Diving Suit (White Edition) for Eve

Planet Diving Suit (White Edition) for Eve Complete Edition bonuses: Fluffy Bear Pack drone cosmetics

Fluffy Bear Pack drone cosmetics Complete Edition bonuses: Planet Diving Suit (Captain) for Eve

Planet Diving Suit (Captain) for Eve Twin Expansion Pack

NieR: Automata DLC

Goddess of Victory: Nikke DLC

Goddess of Victory: Nikke CD-Key that will give you limited-time outfits for Shift Up's free-to-play mobile gacha game.

We will update this article as soon as PlayStation and Shift Up reveal more official information regarding the upcoming Stellar Blade PC port and the Complete Edition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.