Is The Precinct a multiplayer game?

The Precinct is an open-world action-arcade title developed by Fallen Tree Games, dropping you in Averno City, 1983. In its moment-to-moment gameplay, you will tackle procedurally generated crimes as a rookie cop. You'll also embark on an overarching quest about trying to solve the mystery of your father's death.
This top-down arcade-action experience is focused on putting you in the day-to-day workings of a beat cop. While while stopping crimes with the help of friends would be fun, the game only supports singleplayer on the launch.
The Precinct doesn't have a multiplayer mode on launch
While open-world titles can become more fun when playing with more people, the developer has clarified in the game's FAQ that it isn't focusing on multiplayer at launch.
"Will there be co-op or multiplayer? Not at launch. We are focused on delivering the best single-player experience we can."
The game is currently being worked on by a developer team consisting of 5-7 people. Considering the game was originally only coded for singleplayer, adding a co-op mode would require a different layer of code altogether. This would add months worth of work for the developers. Thus, they're currently working on only refining the singleplayer. However, the devs haven't ruled out the possibility of adding a multiplayer mode in the future.
Exploring the top-down open-world title's gameplay
The game takes inspiration from '80s cop action movies. It combines elements of police simulation with arcade-y action. You'll participate in vehicle chases and gunfights, mixed with some mundane activities like parking tickets. You'll be notified of numerous crimes taking place in the city. You'll decide which Callouts to respond to and how to tackle them, creating an action-sandbox experience.
The title features an in-depth support system, providing you with squad cars, roadblocks, spike strips, back-ups, etc., to help you in your endeavor. Thus, while you'll tackle the crimes in Averno City without your friends, it doesn't mean you won't have any help.
The Precinct is available for purchase on PC (via Steam), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 for $29.99 (as of May 14, 2025).
