Is The Precinct a multiplayer game?

The Precinct is an open-world action-arcade title developed by Fallen Tree Games, dropping you in Averno City, 1983. In its moment-to-moment gameplay, you will tackle procedurally generated crimes as a rookie cop. You'll also embark on an overarching quest about trying to solve the mystery of your father's death.

Ad

This top-down arcade-action experience is focused on putting you in the day-to-day workings of a beat cop. While while stopping crimes with the help of friends would be fun, the game only supports singleplayer on the launch.

The Precinct doesn't have a multiplayer mode on launch

You won't be able to enjoy the title with your friends at launch (Image via Kwalee)

While open-world titles can become more fun when playing with more people, the developer has clarified in the game's FAQ that it isn't focusing on multiplayer at launch.

Ad

Trending

"Will there be co-op or multiplayer? Not at launch. We are focused on delivering the best single-player experience we can."

The game is currently being worked on by a developer team consisting of 5-7 people. Considering the game was originally only coded for singleplayer, adding a co-op mode would require a different layer of code altogether. This would add months worth of work for the developers. Thus, they're currently working on only refining the singleplayer. However, the devs haven't ruled out the possibility of adding a multiplayer mode in the future.

Ad

Exploring the top-down open-world title's gameplay

Immerse yourself in the life of a beat cop in the title (Image via Kwalee)

The game takes inspiration from '80s cop action movies. It combines elements of police simulation with arcade-y action. You'll participate in vehicle chases and gunfights, mixed with some mundane activities like parking tickets. You'll be notified of numerous crimes taking place in the city. You'll decide which Callouts to respond to and how to tackle them, creating an action-sandbox experience.

Ad

The title features an in-depth support system, providing you with squad cars, roadblocks, spike strips, back-ups, etc., to help you in your endeavor. Thus, while you'll tackle the crimes in Averno City without your friends, it doesn't mean you won't have any help.

The Precinct is available for purchase on PC (via Steam), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 for $29.99 (as of May 14, 2025).

Check out our other articles on the title:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.