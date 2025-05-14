Is The Precinct a multiplayer game?

By Meet Soni
Modified May 14, 2025 12:38 GMT
c
Does The Precinct have a multiplayer mode? (Image via Kwalee)

The Precinct is an open-world action-arcade title developed by Fallen Tree Games, dropping you in Averno City, 1983. In its moment-to-moment gameplay, you will tackle procedurally generated crimes as a rookie cop. You'll also embark on an overarching quest about trying to solve the mystery of your father's death.

Ad

This top-down arcade-action experience is focused on putting you in the day-to-day workings of a beat cop. While while stopping crimes with the help of friends would be fun, the game only supports singleplayer on the launch.

The Precinct doesn't have a multiplayer mode on launch

You won&#039;t be able to enjoy the title with your friends at launch (Image via Kwalee)
You won't be able to enjoy the title with your friends at launch (Image via Kwalee)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

While open-world titles can become more fun when playing with more people, the developer has clarified in the game's FAQ that it isn't focusing on multiplayer at launch.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Will there be co-op or multiplayer? Not at launch. We are focused on delivering the best single-player experience we can."

The game is currently being worked on by a developer team consisting of 5-7 people. Considering the game was originally only coded for singleplayer, adding a co-op mode would require a different layer of code altogether. This would add months worth of work for the developers. Thus, they're currently working on only refining the singleplayer. However, the devs haven't ruled out the possibility of adding a multiplayer mode in the future.

Ad

Exploring the top-down open-world title's gameplay

Immerse yourself in the life of a beat cop in the title (Image via Kwalee)
Immerse yourself in the life of a beat cop in the title (Image via Kwalee)

The game takes inspiration from '80s cop action movies. It combines elements of police simulation with arcade-y action. You'll participate in vehicle chases and gunfights, mixed with some mundane activities like parking tickets. You'll be notified of numerous crimes taking place in the city. You'll decide which Callouts to respond to and how to tackle them, creating an action-sandbox experience.

Ad

The title features an in-depth support system, providing you with squad cars, roadblocks, spike strips, back-ups, etc., to help you in your endeavor. Thus, while you'll tackle the crimes in Averno City without your friends, it doesn't mean you won't have any help.

The Precinct is available for purchase on PC (via Steam), Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5 for $29.99 (as of May 14, 2025).

Check out our other articles on the title:

About the author
Meet Soni

Meet Soni

Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.

When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications