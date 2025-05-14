The Precinct: Complete list of achievements and trophies

If you are a hardcore fan of the GTA series and miss the time when its games followed a top-down camera angle, The Precinct might be the perfect title for you. The major difference, however, is that you play as a police officer this time and not a criminal. If you have already started your journey as Nick Cordell Jr., the protagonist, and are wondering how many trophies there are in the game, you are in the right place.

This article provides all achievements from The Precinct, alongside a short description on how to unlock them.

All trophies featured in The Precinct

The Precinct features an exciting and fun-to-collect trophy list (Image via Kwalee)

In total, there are 40 trophies in the game. Out of these, 1 is Platinum, 3 are Gold trophies, 15 are Silver, and 21 are Bronze. Here is the entire list:

Platinum trophy

Averno’s Finest: Unlock all trophies.

Gold trophies

Secrets of the ACPD: Complete the main story.

Complete the main story. No, It’s the Law: Complete every vehicle jump.

Complete every vehicle jump. I’m Fast, I’m Very Fast: Finish in 1st place in all street races.

Silver trophies

Big Trouble in Chinatown: Take down the Crimson Serpents.

Take down the Crimson Serpents. Unlucky, Punk: Take down the Jawheads.

Take down the Jawheads. The Most Hated Person in Averno City: Issue 50 valid parking violation tickets.

Issue 50 valid parking violation tickets. Fine Work: Issue 10 valid parking violation tickets in one shift.

Issue 10 valid parking violation tickets in one shift. There’s Gonna Be a Lot of Paperwork: Arrest 100 suspects.

Arrest 100 suspects. Maxed Out: Unlock every Player Upgrade in a category.

Unlock every Player Upgrade in a category. A Promising Career: Reach the maximum Police Rank.

Reach the maximum Police Rank. A Sharp Mind: Recover every artifact.

Recover every artifact. We’ll Pay for the Damage: Commander every type of vehicle.

Commander every type of vehicle. We’re Gonna need a Bigger Holding Cell: Book 6 criminals in one shift.

Book 6 criminals in one shift. Historian: Read every Plaque.

Read every Plaque. I see everything: Help ground officers arrest 20 suspects while you’re in the helicopter.

Help ground officers arrest 20 suspects while you’re in the helicopter. Radio Responder: Respond to and complete 50 callouts during your shifts.

Respond to and complete 50 callouts during your shifts. Fast responder: Get a gold medal in every time trial.

Get a gold medal in every time trial. Hidden in the Hood: Discover and drive all the rare vehicles.

Bronze trophies

Thrown in the deep end: Complete your first shift for ACPD.

Complete your first shift for ACPD. Cleaning the streets: Take down the August Gang.

Take down the August Gang. Building a case: Submit 5 pieces of evidence against gangs.

Submit 5 pieces of evidence against gangs. Partner in Law: Have Kelly save you from Warehouse Six.

Have Kelly save you from Warehouse Six. Ruined their day: Issue 3 valid parking violation tickets.

Issue 3 valid parking violation tickets. Book ‘Em, Cordell: Book 30 suspects.

Book 30 suspects. What Are You in For?: Have two suspects from different crimes in your police car at the same time.

Have two suspects from different crimes in your police car at the same time. Track Star: Sprint for 30 seconds without stopping.

Sprint for 30 seconds without stopping. Self Improvement: Unlock a Player Upgrade.

Unlock a Player Upgrade. Making Your Mark: Achieve the rank of Police Officer 1.

Achieve the rank of Police Officer 1. What’s in the Box?: Recover an artifact.

Recover an artifact. Taking out the Trash: Command a Garbage Truck.

Command a Garbage Truck. Is it a bird? : Complete 5 vehicle jumps.

Complete 5 vehicle jumps. Employee of the day: Earn 10,000 XP in a single shift.

Earn 10,000 XP in a single shift. Ready for the real thing: Complete the time trial.

Complete the time trial. Pedal to the Metal: Get a gold medal in a time trial.

Get a gold medal in a time trial. Coming in Clutch: Finish in 1st place in a Street Race.

Finish in 1st place in a Street Race. Nowhere to hide: Use three different support options to catch a single suspect.

Use three different support options to catch a single suspect. Clean slate: Flush every toilet in The Precinct.

Flush every toilet in The Precinct. Career Limiting Move: Park in the Chief’s Space.

Park in the Chief’s Space. On top form: Achieve first place on the Shift scoreboard.

For more guides and updates regarding The Precinct, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

