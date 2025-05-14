Learning how to arrest suspects in The Precinct is something you’ll need to get right as a new cop in Averno City. Your first day starts fast, and with the police handbook locked until later, it can be easy to miss the required steps. But if you want the arrest to count and avoid losing XP, you’ll need to follow the proper procedure from start to finish.

Ad

Here is a quick guide to arresting suspects in The Precinct.

Ways to arrest suspects in The Precinct

Go through the entire process to officially arrest suspects in The Precinct (Image via Kwalee)

Get them to surrender first

Ad

Trending

If the suspect is running or ignoring your commands, you’ll need to drain their Resistance Meter (the blue bar above their head). Keep pressing the Voice Order button (Square on PS5, X on Xbox Series X). Some suspects will give up after a few commands. Others will keep running, and you’ll need to tackle them when close enough. Use a Stun gun or a Baton to bring them under control.

Ad

If the suspect has already stopped or surrendered, just walk up and follow the Restrain prompt.

Read on: How long is The Precinct

Always read their rights

After you’ve restrained the suspect, the Read Rights prompt will show up. Make sure to do this. Skipping it can cause issues later when resolving the case. It's part of the standard arrest process.

Check their ID and search them

Once the suspect is restrained, you’re not done yet.

Ad

Check their ID to see if they have any warrants.

If they’ve been acting strange, search their pockets for illegal items.

If they were near a car, you can also check the vehicle’s trunk.

This is where you can find extra evidence and possibly charge them with more. But don’t file anything that doesn’t match — false charges will cost you -50 XP each.

Resolve the situation

Once the suspect is secured, you’ll see the Resolve prompt. Select that, and it will lead to the Arrest Suspect option. Press it to finish the arrest officially.

Ad

What to do after the arrest

You have two choices after making the arrest:

Escort the suspect yourself, either by walking or placing them in your patrol car.

Or, you can call in an Escort Unit to pick them up.

Both options work. Doing it yourself may earn you a bit more XP, but calling backup is faster if you’re dealing with multiple incidents.

That's all on how to arrest suspects in The Precinct.

Check out: Why does GeoGuessr Steam Edition have an Overwhelmingly Negative rating?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in civil engineering, his passion for gaming and technology began with his childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During his college years, he juggled late-night tech reviews with playing titles like FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant, even competing in tournaments for these games.



When he’s not diving into the gaming world, Rishi enjoys strumming his guitar, blending his love for music with his creative pursuits. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.