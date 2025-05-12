Why does GeoGuessr Steam Edition have Overwhelmingly Negative rating?

GeoGuessr Steam Edition has just launched in early access, and it’s already being flooded with negative reviews on Steam. It currently has an Overwhelmingly Negative rating. The reason is that players aren’t happy with how the title handles monetization.

The original GeoGuessr became popular years ago as a browser-based game. It was simple, fun, and easy to play – you must guess where in the world you are based on street-view images. Over time, the browser version gained a solid following, with many waiting for a full Steam release. Now that it’s here, most are disappointed.

GeoGuessr Steam Edition: Players aren’t getting a full game – just a paywall

While the game is technically listed as “free to play,” most of its features are locked behind a paywall. Players can only access the most basic competitive gameplay for free – everything beyond that requires a subscription. A subscription fee of $2.50 per month (or $29.99 per year) is needed to unlock higher levels and prevent location repetition.

Steam users generally expect to pay once and access the full game. Instead, they’re being asked to subscribe just to access content that should’ve been included upfront. One player summed it up:

A player's review (Image via Steam)

Without the subscription, even map locations begin to repeat. This limits replay value for free players and makes GeoGuessr Steam Edition feel incomplete.

Developer response didn’t ease concerns

The developers did respond to some of the backlash by offering full Steam access to those who already had an Unlimited Yearly subscription from the browser version. However, this doesn’t resolve the core issue – monetization.

The Steam version’s subscription model is still considered excessive for what is essentially a casual game, and it appears to be a step backward for a title that was initially praised for its accessibility.

Most reviews are negative, and it’s not changing

As of this writing, 83.8% of the reviews are negative. The Steamdb rating for GeoGuessr Steam Edition is at 19.24%, with 484 positive reviews and 2,503 negative reviews, positioning it near the bottom of the entire Steam catalog.

The overwhelmingly negative reception is a clear indication that many were hoping for a more user-friendly experience on Steam, and the monetization model has overshadowed any other potential improvements to the game.

