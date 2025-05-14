The Precinct: All artifact locations

In The Precinct, artifacts are among the most intriguing collectibles scattered throughout the game world. These are hidden in both the North and South of Averno, offering not just rewards but also additional lore and backstory. You'll also unlock the A Sharp Mind achievement once you collect all of them.

Here's a quick guide for all the collectible locations in The Precinct.

Note: This guide is a work in progress, and more details will be added later.

Listing all artifact locations in The Precinct

Artifacts are hidden inside locked briefcases in The Precinct. You'll need to reach the required locations in Averno to find them. While exploring, keep an eye out for sticky notes on walls that either give you clues or test your in-game knowledge. These clues will guide you toward the briefcases, which contain the collectibles you need.

Once you reach these locations, you’ll also encounter codes required to unlock the briefcases. The codes can be found around the area and are often linked to hints or puzzles that you’ll need to solve. Once you unlock a briefcase, you’ll be able to retrieve the artifact inside. Here are the following locations marked on the map, as well as stated:

The red dots indicate locations for the South of Averno artifacts in The Precinct (Image via Kwalee//YouTube@The Hidden Object Guru)

The red dots indicate locations for the North of Averno artifacts in The Precinct (Image via Kwalee//YouTube@The Hidden Object Guru)

Mercer Heights: You’ll be introduced to how artifacts work here. Behind the bank, there's a clue on the wall pointing you to the nearby lockbox. Open it to grab your first artifact. No code needed — it’s part of the tutorial. Brook Haven: At this spot, check the wall for your clue. Cross over to the safe and look to the top-left corner for the code. Pop in 1009 to get the artifact. Chinatown: Head up the rooftop using a ladder. You’ll spot the clue to the left once you're up. The lockbox is nearby, and the code is 1525. Slipwater Yard: At the bottom of the area, there’s a truck with the clue on it. Just swing around to the box and enter 3317. Hadenfield Point: Look for a tree near the fountain — the clue’s there. Once you’ve got it, head to the box and punch in 8241. Springwood (South): Head into the alley, go left, and climb the ladder to the roof. You’ll find the clue and a safe. Use the code 1999 to unlock it. Springwood (Northeast): Take the alley, veer left, and check the wall for your clue. The lockbox nearby opens with 1848. Lichfield: Head down the alley to find the clue. Then slip into the fenced-off area and use 2020 to crack the safe. Ramona: Around the middle of the area, look for a container with the clue. Climb up to the rooftop where the safe is and use 1122. Lacoima Bay: Check the back of a trailer in the northwest part — the clue is there. The nearby box opens with 1316. Bayside Strip (South): Head into a fenced zone. The wall holds your clue; the lockbox unlocks with 2300. Bayside Strip (North): Stay in the upper area. The clue’s on the wall — once you’ve got it, open the safe with 5432. Serenity Park: The wall has got the clue between the garbage boxes. Go to the box and use 1978. Dutch Exchange: Climb up the ladder on the west side of the building. Clue’s up top. The code to use is 1230. Carlito: Wall has the clue here, too. Open up the box with 1874. Jonasville: Climb the ladder to the roof. Dash to the far end for the clue. The safe opens with 2467. Warhurst: Clue’s on the wall — grab it, walk through the gate, and use 9111 to open the box. Carver Port: Head to the containers near the crane. Clue’s on the wall. The nearby box unlocks with 2421. Boddicker Yard: Climb the ladder on the right-hand road. Once on the roof, grab the clue and use 1524 at the safe. Little Italy: The final one’s on the roof of the repair shop. Clue’s up there, the safe is nearby and the code is 2580 — and with that, you’ve got all 20.

That's all on artifact locations in the Precinct.

Check out: How to arrest suspects in The Precinct

