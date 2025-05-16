How can you save game in The Precinct?

Saving your progress in The Precinct can be a bit frustrating since there’s no manual save game option at the moment. The only way to save is through the game’s auto-save system. Set in 1983 in the gritty, gang filled streets of Averno City, this action-adventure title puts you in the role of a cop trying to bring order.

Since your job involves intense action and missions, knowing how saving works is key to not losing your progress. Here's a quick guide.

How does the save game feature work in The Precinct?

In The Precinct, auto-save kicks in only when you finish a mission or when you decide to end your shift. If you quit the game or turn off your console before doing either, your progress from that session won’t be saved. That means you always want to make sure to end your shift properly to trigger the save. Just closing the game or leaving mid-shift won’t keep your progress.

Crashes and save game issues

Players have reported crashes that mess with saving. Sometimes, the game crashes, and none of your progress is recorded, which can be quite frustrating. This seems to happen more on consoles like the PS5, where crashes can even roll back progress. Until a fix arrives, be extra careful about ending shifts and save game before quitting.

Tips to keep your progress safe

Since manual saving isn’t available yet, here’s what you can do to avoid losing hours of work:

Avoid leaving the game idle for too long. Crashes tend to happen after long sessions or when the game is left inactive.

Always finish your current shift before quitting the game. That’s your only save point.

Console players, especially on PS5, should be cautious. Crashes on these platforms have been causing progress to roll back, and there’s no patch to fix it yet.

Will the manual save game option be added in future?

Currently, there is no manual save option available in The Precinct. In the meantime, the best advice is to always End Shift before logging off to ensure the game saves your progress.

