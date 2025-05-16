In The Precinct, Rare Cars are hidden across different districts of Averno City. These are not just cosmetic finds — collecting all 10 will unlock the Hidden in the Hood achievement. Each car resets to its original spot every day, so if you miss one, you can return later.

Here is the location of all Rare Cars in the game.

Listing all 10 Rare Cars in The Precinct

FrostFire in Rare Cars' The Precinct (Image via Kwalee//YouTube@The Hidden Object Guru)

Midnight Inferno

Location: Southeast Brookhaven

You’ll find it under a metal sheet roof next to a building in the southeastern area of Brookhaven.

The Patriot

Location: Portalo Hills (east of the police station)

Head east from the police station and into Portalo Hills. The car is parked not far from the station.

FrostFire

Location: Southeastern Ramona South

Parked under a metal sheet roof like most others. Check the southeast corner of the district.

The Fugitive

Location: Richbury South

Search near the shipping crates. It’s parked under a metal sheet roof nearby.

Emerald Strike

Location: North South Shore

This black and green car is found near the Drive-Thru Repairs in the northern part of South Shore.

Extra Woodie

Location: Northern Carver Port

You’ll find it next to a brown brick building near the shipping area in the north.

Cobalt Stallion

Location: Southern Shermer Court

Look under a metal sheet roof next to a yellow building in this part of the city.

Red 77

Location: Between Ocean Strip and Westview Bay

Parked near shipping containers under a metal sheet roof. It’s positioned roughly between the two areas.

Gran Detroit Turbo

Location: Northern Little Italy

This one is found close to apartment buildings in the northern part of Little Italy.

Stampede

Location: Center of Sunnyside

You’ll find it under a metal sheet roof beside a wooden board wall in the central Sunnyside area.

That concludes the list of all Rare Cars in The Precinct.

