In The Precinct, Rare Cars are hidden across different districts of Averno City. These are not just cosmetic finds — collecting all 10 will unlock the Hidden in the Hood achievement. Each car resets to its original spot every day, so if you miss one, you can return later.
Here is the location of all Rare Cars in the game.
Listing all 10 Rare Cars in The Precinct
Midnight Inferno
- Location: Southeast Brookhaven
You’ll find it under a metal sheet roof next to a building in the southeastern area of Brookhaven.
The Patriot
- Location: Portalo Hills (east of the police station)
Head east from the police station and into Portalo Hills. The car is parked not far from the station.
FrostFire
- Location: Southeastern Ramona South
Parked under a metal sheet roof like most others. Check the southeast corner of the district.
The Fugitive
- Location: Richbury South
Search near the shipping crates. It’s parked under a metal sheet roof nearby.
Emerald Strike
- Location: North South Shore
This black and green car is found near the Drive-Thru Repairs in the northern part of South Shore.
Extra Woodie
- Location: Northern Carver Port
You’ll find it next to a brown brick building near the shipping area in the north.
Cobalt Stallion
- Location: Southern Shermer Court
Look under a metal sheet roof next to a yellow building in this part of the city.
Red 77
- Location: Between Ocean Strip and Westview Bay
Parked near shipping containers under a metal sheet roof. It’s positioned roughly between the two areas.
Gran Detroit Turbo
- Location: Northern Little Italy
This one is found close to apartment buildings in the northern part of Little Italy.
Stampede
- Location: Center of Sunnyside
You’ll find it under a metal sheet roof beside a wooden board wall in the central Sunnyside area.
That concludes the list of all Rare Cars in The Precinct.
