The Precinct lets you take control of situations using various Interaction options, each tied to a proper procedure. These aren’t just extras — they're required for resolving crimes correctly. Every move must abide by the rules — missing a step can mess up a case or leave you open to disciplinary action.
Here’s a clear breakdown of all the Interaction options available in the game.
Listing all Interaction options in The Precinct
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Add Offenses
Before arresting a suspect or handing out a fine, you must log what crimes they’ve committed. This is based on what you saw, plus anything revealed through ID checks or contraband found during a search.
Read on: All Pursuit Support options in The Precinct
Arrest
To resolve a crime, all involved suspects must be arrested. Once you arrest someone, you must transport them to the precinct yourself or request backup.
Breathalyzer
Any driver involved in a vehicle-related incident can be breathalyzed. If they test positive for intoxication, it becomes grounds for arrest.
Check ID
If someone gives you their ID, it automatically gets checked against the wanted list through Dispatch. If there’s a match, it will show up on the Callout Panel, and you can respond accordingly.
Delegate Paperwork
Your partner can handle the offense selection process for you. This lets them fill in the appropriate charges without you needing to do it.
Escort
After arresting a suspect, they must be escorted back for booking. You can place them in your patrol vehicle or call for an Escort Unit to transport them.
Issue Fine
You’re allowed to issue fines only after checking someone’s ID. A fine resolves the infraction, and the individual can then leave. You must make sure to select the correct offense when doing this. Once issued, fines can’t be taken back.
Search (requires Reasonable Suspicion)
You may only perform a search on a person or vehicle if Reasonable Suspicion is established. If illegal items are found, you must either fine or arrest them, depending on the situation.
This concludes our list of all the Interaction options in The Precinct.
Check out more articles on Sportskeeda:
- The Precinct: All artifact locations
- How to obtain Brainard in Revenge of the Savage Planet
- How to finish In the Bag Achievement in Revenge of the Savage Planet
- Hideo Kojima says the pandemic prompted a major shift in the concept of Death Stranding 2
- How to use the Dormant Fungal Receptors in Revenge of the Savage PlanetHow to obtain Magetallow Candles in Oblivion Remastered
- "Only costing £45/$50 is wild": Mafia The Old Country's affordable pricing stands out amid Nintendo Switch 2 game price surge
- Witcher 3's success on Nintendo Switch paved the way for Cyberpunk 2077’s Switch 2 Port, reveals CD Projekt Red employee
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.