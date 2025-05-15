The Precinct lets you take control of situations using various Interaction options, each tied to a proper procedure. These aren’t just extras — they're required for resolving crimes correctly. Every move must abide by the rules — missing a step can mess up a case or leave you open to disciplinary action.

Here’s a clear breakdown of all the Interaction options available in the game.

Listing all Interaction options in The Precinct

Add Offenses

Before arresting a suspect or handing out a fine, you must log what crimes they’ve committed. This is based on what you saw, plus anything revealed through ID checks or contraband found during a search.

Arrest

To resolve a crime, all involved suspects must be arrested. Once you arrest someone, you must transport them to the precinct yourself or request backup.

Breathalyzer

Any driver involved in a vehicle-related incident can be breathalyzed. If they test positive for intoxication, it becomes grounds for arrest.

Check ID

If someone gives you their ID, it automatically gets checked against the wanted list through Dispatch. If there’s a match, it will show up on the Callout Panel, and you can respond accordingly.

Delegate Paperwork

Your partner can handle the offense selection process for you. This lets them fill in the appropriate charges without you needing to do it.

Escort

After arresting a suspect, they must be escorted back for booking. You can place them in your patrol vehicle or call for an Escort Unit to transport them.

Issue Fine

You’re allowed to issue fines only after checking someone’s ID. A fine resolves the infraction, and the individual can then leave. You must make sure to select the correct offense when doing this. Once issued, fines can’t be taken back.

Search (requires Reasonable Suspicion)

You may only perform a search on a person or vehicle if Reasonable Suspicion is established. If illegal items are found, you must either fine or arrest them, depending on the situation.

This concludes our list of all the Interaction options in The Precinct.

