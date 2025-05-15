All Pursuit Support options in The Precinct

In The Precinct, your role as a patrol officer involves more than just making arrests, and you’ll have to rely on different Pursuit Support options to catch fleeing suspects or control chaotic scenes. Whether you’re on foot or in a car, knowing what each support type does — and how to call it in — can make a big difference.

You’ll need Support Tokens to call for help. These tokens are earned by staying close to suspects during chases or by taking them down directly. Once you’ve earned a few, just hold R1 (or RB) and pick the Support you want.

Here’s every Pursuit Support option in The Precinct, along with what it does and how to unlock or use it.

All types of Pursuit Support options in The Precinct

At the time of writing, there are six Pursuit Support options in The Precinct (Image via Kwalee)

Officer Backup – Cost: 1 Token

This is the quickest and most basic Pursuit Support option you can call in. When you’re chasing someone on foot and can’t keep up, Officer Backup sends in other units to help track and arrest the suspect. They’ll move in fast, and if lethal force is allowed, they’ll start shooting right away.

Helicopter – Cost: 2 Tokens

The Helicopter is one of the best support tools when chasing suspects in vehicles or on foot. Once called in, it follows the suspect and shines a spotlight on them. This keeps their position marked on your minimap. It’s a solid way to track suspects when you lose sight of them or when you need to pressure them from above.

Riot Van – Cost: 3 Tokens

The Riot Van is unlocked through the Policing skill tree. It’s not as fast as a cruiser but is heavier and better at smashing into suspect vehicles. It’s most useful when cruisers aren’t doing enough or when you’re dealing with more than one suspect, especially in foot chases. Only use it when you need some force on the scene.

Roadblocks – Cost: 3 Tokens

Also unlocked from the Policing skill tree, Roadblocks are good for stopping vehicles that are trying to escape. They work well when the suspect is speeding away on a straight road. Just know that tougher criminals might try to ram right through Roadblocks, so it’s not always guaranteed to stop them.

Spike Strips – Cost: 2 Tokens

Spike Strips are used to blow out a suspect’s tires. They work best on highways or straight roads where the suspect doesn’t have an easy escape route. If used in tighter areas or cities, there’s a chance the suspect might avoid it by taking a different route.

Police Cruiser – Cost: 2 Tokens

This is your standard car backup. The cruiser joins the chase and tries to ram the suspect’s vehicle. It’s not as heavy as the Riot Van, but it still does the job. Sometimes, though, ramming can make the suspect more desperate to escape, so expect a bit more resistance after the cruiser hits them.

That's everything you need to know about Pursuit Support options in The Precinct.

